tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Website Traffic Continues to Rise for Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC): Here’s What it Means

Story Highlights

The web visit trends for Marriott Vacations continue to improve. A rising web visit trend indicates that the momentum in its business has sustained.

The easing of travel restrictions and sharp recovery in demand helped Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) deliver strong quarterly results. TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool shows that visits to marriottvacationsworldwide.com continue to rise month-over-month, implying that the company could produce strong financials. 

Website Traffic for Marriott Vacations

TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool shows that demand for its offerings remains strong despite macro headwinds. According to the tool, the number of visits to marriottvacationsworldwide.com increased 10.34% month-over-month in July 2022. 

It’s worth mentioning that since February 2022, the web visit trends for VAC have improved month-over-month. Meanwhile, on a year-to-date basis, the website traffic for VAC has grown 127.87%. 

Improving Trends Point to a Healthy Financial Performance 

The continued improvement in website traffic trends indicates that Marriott could deliver strong financials and boost shareholders’ returns. VAC’s CEO Stephen P. Weisz stated, “With the strong recovery of our operations, as well as cash proceeds from dispositions, we accelerated our return of cash to shareholders, surpassing $500 million this year through the end of July.”

Thanks to the strong demand, VAC’s management expects its contract sales to increase at a double-digit rate in 2H22, led by solid volume per guest.  

Further, high resort occupancy and a strong tour package pipeline are positives, and will support its growth. 

With continued momentum in the business, VAC’s management expects its FY22 contract sales and adjusted EBITDA to come near the upper range of its guidance. VAC expects to deliver contract sales between $1,775 million to $1,875 million. Further, it projects adjusted EBITDA to come in the range of $880 million to $930 million. 

Also, VAC raised its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook. VAC expects to deliver adjusted free cash flow in the range of $650-730 million, up from its previous forecast of $590-670 million.

Is Marriott Vacations a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Analysts are bullish about Marriott Vacations stock. It has received five unianimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy rating consensus. Meanwhile, the analysts’ average price of $184.20 implies 22.3% upside potential

VAC stock also sports a maximum Smart Score of 10 on TipRanks, implying it could outperform the broader markets averages. 

Bottom Line: Business Remains Strong but Uncertainty an Issue

The growing web traffic trends and management’s confidence in the business indicate that VAC is poised to gain from the recovery in leisure and travel demand. However, the uncertainty over demand sustainability amid a weak macro environment poses challenges.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (“MVW”) Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesMarriott Vacations Worldwide (“MVW”) Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
18d ago
VAC
Marriot Vacations’ Website Traffic Spikes: Here’s What it Means
VAC
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (“MVW”) Raises Full Year 2022 Guidance
VAC
More VAC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on VAC

Press ReleasesMarriott Vacations Worldwide (“MVW”) Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
18d ago
VAC
Marriot Vacations’ Website Traffic Spikes: Here’s What it Means
Stock Analysis & IdeasMarriot Vacations’ Website Traffic Spikes: Here’s What it Means
2M ago
VAC
Press ReleasesMarriott Vacations Worldwide (“MVW”) Raises Full Year 2022 Guidance
2M ago
VAC
More VAC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) & SpaceX on a Mission to Eliminate Dead Zones Globally
TMUS
Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously
TSLA
Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Citigroup (NYSE:C) Staring at $170M Charge over Russian Operations Wind Down
C
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Buys the Dip
INTC
Here’s Why Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) Surged Yesterday
PINS
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Soars on Amazon Deal
PLUG
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Q4-Earnings Results and Forecast Send Shares Lower
AFRM
More Market News >