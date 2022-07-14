tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Watchdog launches probe into Morrisons acquisition of convenience chain McColl’s

Story Highlights

The supermarket chain, Morrisons’ acquisition of struggling retailer McColl’s is under investigation by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The Competitions and Markets Authority has launched a formal inquiry into the planned acquisition of McColl’s Retail Group (GB:MCLS) by supermarket giant Morrisons.

The CMA will start with phase one of the inquiry and decide whether further investigation is warranted, with the first phase to conclude by September 8.

Phase one will cover a basic review of the acquisition, and the CMA has invited comments from interested parties.

The CMA said the probe will consider, “whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.”

Struggling chain

In May 2022, Morrisons agreed to acquire McColl’s for £190 Million, to save it from insolvency.

Morrisons confirmed its intentions to take all McColl’s 1,160 stores and 16,000 employees along with its two pension schemes, under its control.

Convenience store chain McColl’s was not able to cope with supply chain disruptions, leading to higher costs and increasing debt.

The shares of McColl’s were suspended from the London Stock Exchange. The shares had already lost a majority of their value and were trading at 1.8p per share. The suspension was due to the non-submission of its annual reports and failure to meet the deadline.

Trying to build synergy

Morrisons already has a partnership with McColl’s as a wholesale supplier. Under this, many of McColl’s shops have been rebranded as Morrisons Daily convenience stores.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts said: “This transaction offers stability and continuity for McColl’s business and, in particular, a better outcome for its colleagues and pensioners. We all look forward to welcoming many new colleagues into the Morrisons business and to building on the proven strength of the Morrisons Daily format.”

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Unity Software Close in the Red on Wednesday?
U
After FDA’s Approval, Novavax Inches Closer to Introducing COVID-19 Vaccine
NVAX
Quest Diagnostics Buckles up to Fight Monkeypox
DGX

Latest News Feed

Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Unity Software Close in the Red on Wednesday?
U
After FDA’s Approval, Novavax Inches Closer to Introducing COVID-19 Vaccine
NVAX
Quest Diagnostics Buckles up to Fight Monkeypox
DGX