Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earnings Preview: Analysts Optimistic Ahead of Q3 Results

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earnings Preview: Analysts Optimistic Ahead of Q3 Results
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earnings Preview: Analysts Optimistic Ahead of Q3 Results

Story Highlights

Walmart is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter results on November 15. Analysts remain optimistic about the company’s performance and expect year-over-year growth in both earnings and revenues.

Retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to report its third quarter Fiscal 2024 results on Thursday, November 16. Ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release, several analysts remain bullish about WMT stock and have reaffirmed their Buy ratings.

WMT’s competitive pricing and extensive product range might have supported growth in its comparable sales. However, high inflation may have impacted merchandise sales to some extent. Wall Street expects WMT to post adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share on revenues of $159.65 billion.

Here’s What Analysts Are Saying

Heading into WMT’s Q3 results, Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe expects the retailer to post stronger-than-expected U.S. comp sales and EPS. The top-rated analyst has maintained a Buy rating on Walmart stock and raised the price target to $195 (implying 16.3% upside) from $190.

Similarly, Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu raised the price target to $190 from $185 and reaffirmed a Buy rating on the shares. Bienvenu expects the company to surpass fiscal Q3 estimates and raise its guidance for Fiscal 2024. Furthermore, the analyst believes WMT’s margins might show improvement driven by top-line growth momentum and benefits from the investments made last year.

Even analyst Robert Ohmes from Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Walmart with a price target of $190. The analyst expects that the company will continue to increase its share in the grocery market. Additionally, Ohmes predicts an uptick in Walmart’s gross margin in the latter half of Fiscal 2024, driven by higher-margin revenue sources like digital advertising, third-party marketplaces, and fulfillment services.

A five-star Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly is of the opinion that Walmart’s competitive pricing and diverse offerings position it favorably to capture more market share despite a downturn in consumer spending.

Is Walmart a Good Stock to Buy?

Analysts are upbeat about Walmart stock ahead of the Q3 report. It has 27 Buy and four Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $181.03 implies 8% upside potential from current levels. The stock has gained over 18% so far in 2023.

Insights from Options Trading Activity

TipRanks now presents options activity to help investors plan their trades ahead of earnings releases. Options traders are pricing in a +/- 3.43% move on Walmart’s earnings. WMT shares have averaged a negligible 0.18% upward move in the last eight quarters. In particular, the stock fell 2.24% in reaction to Q2 2023 results.

The anticipated move is determined by computing the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to the expiration after the earnings announcement.

Learn more about TipRanks’ Options tool here.

Key Takeaway

Wall Street remains bullish about Walmart’s performance in the quarter. While high inflation remained a drag in the quarter, WMT’s strong market position and its value offerings are key supporting factors for the company.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earnings Preview: Analysts Optimistic Ahead of Q3 Results
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >