tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
WMT
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Walmart is Still a Buy Despite Rising Inflation, Says Analyst

Story Highlights

Walmart is facing the problem of rising inventories and a difficult macroeconomic environment. But analysts continue to be bullish about the stock even in such a scenario. Let us look at the reasons why analysts are upbeat about the stock.

In this article:
In this article:
WMT

Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) have not fared well recently and have tanked 19.4% in the past month alone. Currently, the stock is hovering around its 52-week low with a closing price of $119.41 on June 13.

This drop in the stock price has been further exacerbated by Walmart’s disappointing Q1 results, which saw its operating income fall 23% year-over-year to $5.3 billion in Q1.

The retail sector has been adversely impacted due to multiple headwinds of soaring inflation, tight supplies, and labor shortages. In this scenario, are investors correct to be pessimistic about this retail giant?

Baird analyst Peter Benedict believes there are reasons to continue to be bullish about Walmart. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $155 on the stock following his meeting with shareholders. Benedict’s price target implies an upside potential of 29.8% at current levels.

The analyst outlined his reasons for being upbeat about the stock in his research report. Let us take a look at these reasons.

While Benedict acknowledged the current challenges for WMT in terms of a reduction in consumer spending due to rising inflation and the rollback of government stimulus, the analyst pointed out that the management’s “top priority is to drive sales and deliver value to consumers.”

The analyst pointed out that with WMT’s well “entrenched EDLP [every day low price] mindset and unique opportunity to leverage proven inflation “playbooks” from their international operations, we believe WMT is well positioned for share gains in a more value conscious consumer environment.”

One of the key factors that dragged down WMT’s operating income in Q1 was its rising inventories. The retailer’s management stated on its Q1 earnings call that its inventories are up 32%, higher than its own estimate, mainly in the discretionary general merchandise category.

However, Benedict is of the view that Walmart’s management is being “proactive in addressing the issue, including expanding rollbacks and adjusting future orders in certain spots.” While the analyst remained encouraged “to hear that consumers are responding to rollbacks, but believe it will likely take a quarter or two to fully right size positions.”

The analyst approves of WMT’s current CEO, Douglas McMillon’s, strategy to develop Walmart into a “more nimble, fully integrated omni-channel retailer” especially, when “many traditional retailers are losing relevancy with consumers.”

In a bid to extend its leadership as an omni channel retailer, WMT now expects its capex for FY23 to be in the upper range of 2.5% to 3% of net sales. The focus of the capex spend would be more on automation, supply chain, technology, and “customer-facing initiatives.”

Analyst Benedict believes that “WMT is investing from a position of strength, and the step-up in capex should extend WMT’s omni-channel leadership in the marketplace and fuel faster (and more profitable) growth over the intermediate/long-term.”

As a result, the analyst likes “WMT’s blend of defensive near-term appeal and disruptive longer-term optionality.”

Wall Street’s Take

Other analysts on the Street also echo Benedict and are upbeat about the stock with a consensus rating of Strong Buy based on 22 Buys and five Holds. The average WMT price target is $157.27, which implies a 31.7% upside potential to current levels.

Bottom Line

It seems Walmart is well-positioned to weather the current volatile macroeconomic scenario. Even investor sentiment is very positive about the stock, as indicated by the Crowd Wisdom tool on TipRanks.

This tool indicates that over the past 30 days, among top investors’ portfolios on TipRanks, 12.4% of portfolios increased their holding of WMT.

Read full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Manulife Survey Suggests Home Owners May be Forced to Sell
MFC
Altough DiDi’s NYSE Journey Ends, George Soros Books a Ride
DIDI
Finally, Sun Sets on Microsoft’s Internet Explorer
MSFT
WELL Health Saw Record Revenues in May; What’s Next?
CA:WELL
Apple Leaks Reveal iPhone 14 Camera Upgrades
AAPL
Is Amazon Getting Cold Feet Over $7.7B IPL Streaming Rights?
AMZN
Google Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit; Suspends Engineer Over Claims About AI
GOOGL
Which Websites were Most Visited in May?
VZ
APP
Bitcoin-Related Stocks Crashing: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
SI
EDU
What Do Acquisitions & ESG Goals Reveal About PPG Stock?
PPG
In this article:
WMT

Latest News Feed

Manulife Survey Suggests Home Owners May be Forced to Sell
MFC
Altough DiDi’s NYSE Journey Ends, George Soros Books a Ride
DIDI
Finally, Sun Sets on Microsoft’s Internet Explorer
MSFT
WELL Health Saw Record Revenues in May; What’s Next?
CA:WELL
Apple Leaks Reveal iPhone 14 Camera Upgrades
AAPL
Is Amazon Getting Cold Feet Over $7.7B IPL Streaming Rights?
AMZN
Google Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit; Suspends Engineer Over Claims About AI
GOOGL
Which Websites were Most Visited in May?
VZ
APP
Bitcoin-Related Stocks Crashing: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
SI
EDU
What Do Acquisitions & ESG Goals Reveal About PPG Stock?
PPG