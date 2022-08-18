tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Wall Street Continues to be Optimistic on Nvidia Stock; Here’s Why

Story Highlights

NVDA’s preliminary Q2 financials fell significantly short of its previous outlook. However, analysts retain their buy recommendations on NVDA stock and are upbeat about its long-term fundamentals. 

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) pre-announced its Q2 financials that were significantly lower than its previous guidance. Despite the noteworthy reduction in sales and margins, the NVDA stock forecast on TipRanks shows that Wall Street continues to be optimistic about its prospects, given its AI and data center leadership and attractive valuation. 

NVDA Stock: The Worst Is Over!

NVDA announced preliminary Q2 revenue of $6.70 billion compared to its guidance of $8.10 billion. The significant cut reflects lower sell-in of gaming products due to macro headwinds. NVDA’s CEO, Jensen Huang, said, “Our gaming product sell-through projections declined significantly as the quarter progressed.”

While data center revenue improved sequentially and year-over-year, it came somewhat lower than NVDA’s projection due to the supply chain disruptions.

Along with sales, NVDA announced a preliminary adjusted gross margin of 46.1%, drastically lower than its outlook of 67.1%. 

While the shortfall in revenue and margins from the previous outlook is worrying, analysts believe that bad news is already out. Further, the momentum in the data center and NVDA’s AI (Artificial intelligence) capabilities could continue to support its growth. 

In response to NVDA’s weak preliminary Q2 announcement, Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill stated that “the street may be buying into the “kitchen sink” narrative,” which implies revealing all the bad news in one go. Gill lowered his near-term estimates but kept his FY24 estimates unchanged. Also, he retained his Buy recommendation on NVDA stock. 

NVDA’s strong balance sheet, attractive valuation, and AI and data center leadership support Gill’s bullish outlook.    

What is the Prediction for Nvidia Stock?

Wall Street analysts are bullish about NVDA stock. It has received 25 Buy and seven Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy rating consensus. Moreover, analysts’ average price target of $235.39 implies 28.4% upside potential. 

While analysts are bullish, hedge funds and insiders have been selling NVDA stock. Hedge funds sold 575.9K NVDA stock in the last quarter. Meanwhile, insiders sold NVDA stock worth $87.9M. Overall, it has a Neutral Smart Score of 4 out of 10 on TipRanks. 

Bottom Line: Near-term headwinds to Play Spoilsport 

NVDA’s long-term fundamentals remain intact. However, near-term weakness in gaming revenues, lower average selling prices, and uncertainty over margins could continue to pose challenges for NVDA stock.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, 200+ Sessions With Top Tech, Business Execs
Press ReleasesNVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, 200+ Sessions With Top Tech, Business Execs
3d ago
NVDA
Here’s Why the U.S. and China are Interested in Taiwan
GFS
TSM
Nvidia: Despite Gaming Weakness, Risk-Reward Attractive Right Now, Says Top Analyst
NVDA
More NVDA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NVDA

Press ReleasesNVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, 200+ Sessions With Top Tech, Business Execs
3d ago
NVDA
Here’s Why the U.S. and China are Interested in Taiwan
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s Why the U.S. and China are Interested in Taiwan
5d ago
GFS
TSM
Nvidia: Despite Gaming Weakness, Risk-Reward Attractive Right Now, Says Top Analyst
Stock Analysis & IdeasNvidia: Despite Gaming Weakness, Risk-Reward Attractive Right Now, Says Top Analyst
7d ago
NVDA
More NVDA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Upstart Stock Forecast: Could See a Pick-Me-Up from New Lending Partnership
UPST
Google Wins a Court Battle in Australia
GOOGL
Cisco’s Q4 Results Impress Investors, Sending Shares 4.9% Higher
CSCO
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 17: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Insider Buying Sends Cassava Sciences Stock 25% Higher; Should You Follow?
SAVA
Target Stock Drops 3% after Weak Q2
TGT
Here’s Why Eargo Stock Has Gained 184% in Two Days
EAR
Lowe’s Reports Q2 Earnings Results; Stock is Up 3%
LOW
General Motors (NYSE: GM) Forced to Recall 485,000 Vehicles
GM
More Market News >