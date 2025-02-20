Wall St. Eyes Market Comeback for Payments Pioneer PayPal (PYPL)

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Smart Growth
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
News
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Market Movers
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Trending Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Most Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Wall St. Eyes Market Comeback for Payments Pioneer PayPal (PYPL)

Story Highlights

PayPal’s enduring growth, robust free cash flow, and accretive buybacks signal the potential for a sustained comeback in the ever-competitive fintech arena.

Wall St. Eyes Market Comeback for Payments Pioneer PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) stock has surged 34% over the past year but is down 8% year-to-date. Could this payment pioneer be in the strike zone for buy-the-dip pickup for the long term? Since 2022, PayPal’s performance has been lackluster, with many market participants wondering if the company had lost its competitive spark. Despite the shares dipping lower following its most recent quarterly report, I believe the rally is set to resume. PayPal’s fundamentals are robust, particularly the surging levels of free cash flow, poised to support a generous $15-billion-dollar share buyback program.

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) price history over the past 12 months

Share repurchases should prove highly accretive at the current valuation, reinforcing my bullish stance on PYPL stock. PayPal could be the living proof that comebacks are greater than setbacks, as Wall St. analysts expect PYPL stock to achieve a 24% upside later this year.

Resilient Growth in a Crowded Fintech Market

The fintech sector is undeniably crowded, yet PayPal continues to chug along with steady growth. In its most recent Q4 results, revenue rose 4% year-over-year to $8.4 billion. The quarterly figures were softer than previous reports, but this isn’t necessarily a sign of weakness. Broader macro themes and industry trends have compressed margins for every player in the fintech space, so it’s normal for PYPL’s metrics to plateau in current times. In my view, PYPL exemplifies resilience and staying power in a constantly evolving market.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) estimated and reported revenue since Q1 2023

Furthermore, PayPal’s total payment volume (TPV) increased 7% to $437.8 billion, driven by ongoing traction in flagship services like branded checkout, Venmo, and Braintree. Notably, active accounts ticked up 2.1% to 434 million, a notable achievement when many fintech platforms are actively struggling to maintain user growth. And while the total transaction count dipped slightly, the number of payments per active account advanced to 60.6 on a trailing twelve-month basis—a positive indicator of user engagement.

These numbers suggest PayPal has built a wide moat around its core offerings. Innovation in the checkout experience, especially the improvements in mobile and desktop latency, is one example that shows the company’s continued focus on refining the user experience. Management anticipates even broader adoption of these upgrades in 2025, hinting that the company is well-positioned to fend off rivals like Block (SQ) or newer “buy now, pay later” entrants looking to disrupt the payments space.

PYPL Navigates Margin Pressure with Strategic Investment

Despite posting respectable revenue and TPV figures, PayPal reported margin compression in the same period. Its adjusted operating margin dipped to 18.0%, down 34 basis points year-over-year, while the GAAP figure showed an even more significant decrease. Management attributed this to strategic investments in growth initiatives, pricing adjustments, and a shifting transaction mix.

These temporary pressures are part of the normal push-and-pull of innovating in a competitive market. It’s encouraging that PayPal continues investing in new offerings and partnerships over slashing costs to inflate short-term margins. Meanwhile, the company increased adjusted EPS by 5% and achieved full-year adjusted EPS growth of 21%, a testament to disciplined cost management.

Chart showing PayPal Holdings (PYPL) revenue, earnings and profit margin history

However, what really stood out, and what matters most when assessing PayPal’s investment case, is its remarkable free cash flow. In the latest quarter alone, PayPal generated $2.2 billion in free cash flow, hitting $6.8 billion for the full year. This marked a 60% year-over-year increase and set a new record. With a free cash flow margin of over 21%, PayPal should have extraordinary flexibility to reward shareholders and fund pioneering ventures in the future—just like it did in its early days.

Share Buybacks Suggest Long-Term Value

Speaking of rewarding shareholders, PayPal repurchased 15 million shares for $1.2 billion in Q4 2024, bringing total 2024 buybacks to $6 billion. That translates to a buyback yield of about 8%, a rather compelling rate of shareholder returns for a stock that appears to be trading at a discount. This is further supported by the fact that PayPal’s board has authorized an additional $15 billion for repurchases, signaling shares remain highly undervalued.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) quarterly stock buyback figures since March 2022

With shares trading around 11x Wall Street’s forward free cash flow estimate of $6.85 billion, any buybacks could prove highly accretive and boost future EPS and shareholders’ total return prospects. In fact, with free cash flow rising and shares lagging in recent months, PayPal’s buyback yield is set to increase, allowing for faster retiring of outstanding shares.

Is Paypal (PYPL) a Buy or a Sell?

Based on its current share price levels, Wall Street analysts seem optimistic about PayPal’s prospects. In particular, PYPL stock features a Moderate Buy rating, with recent analyst ratings consisting of 16 Buy, 13 Hold, and zero Sell ratings over the past three months. At $96.84 per share, the average PYPL stock target implies an upside potential of ~24% from current levels, suggesting that PYPL’s halted rally will resume soon.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) stock forecast for the next 12 months including a high, average, and low price target
Detailed list of analyst forecasts​ for PayPal Holdings (PYPL) stock
See more PYPL analyst ratings

PayPal Remains a Buy Despite Margin Pressures

I closely monitor margin pressure, but PayPal’s strong fundamentals—such as its solid free cash flow, leadership in digital payments, and strategic capital allocation—give me confidence that the company can handle short-term challenges. In particular, the ongoing buyback program and PayPal’s attractive forward free cash flow multiple strengthen my belief that PYPL stock is still a buy.

Disclosure

Related Articles
David Craik
Premium
PayPal (PYPL) Set For Revenues Catalyst From New Ads Platform, Says Analyst
AAPL
PYPL
TheFly
Premium
PayPal, Norwegian Cruise Line expand strategic collaboration
NCLH
PYPL
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential