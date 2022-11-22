tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Vision Energy (OTCMKTS:VIHDD) Swinging Rapidly; Stock Split Ahead

Story Highlights

Vision Energy’s stock is fluctuating widely without any apparent reason. The company has announced certain changes internally, but investors need more clarity about its financial performance before it can be considered a viable investment option.  

Shares of New Jersey-based Vision Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIHDD) are surging rapidly. Vision Energy has developed and implemented a hydrogen energy system used to completely power a residence or commercial property with clean energy. The company operates primarily in European nations.

On November 11, the parent company changed its name from Vision Hydrogen Corporation when it merged with its subsidiary, Vision Energy Corporation. Interestingly, the company also announced a two-for-one stock split. The forward split is effective for 20 business days, after which the stock will get a new ticker.

Following the two-for-one split, outstanding common shares of Vision Energy will increase from 21,048,776 to 42,097,552 and the number of authorized shares will increase from 100 million to 200 million.

Is Vision Energy Stock a Good Investment?

Vision Energy is at the forefront of the clean and green energy revolution. It stands to benefit from the net zero-carbon goal set to be attained by 2050. Established in 2015, it is a relatively new company, and several changes are being made internally. Importantly, Vision Energy has no debt and a meager cash balance. Investors may want to wait a couple of quarters to gauge the company’s full potential going forward.

Vision Energy is a microcap company with a current market capitalization of $473.18 million. The reason for the wide fluctuations in VIHDD’s stock price cannot be known for certain, but microcap stocks tend to fluctuate for unknown reasons. Having said that, VIHDD stock has a beta of 3.63, implying huge volatility toward market movements.

Remarkably, VIHDD stock has swung with significant volatility during the past couple of months. The stock has exploded by 349.6% in the past three months, vis-à-vis gaining 143.3% in the past year. VIHDD stock gained 17.7% on November 21, to close at $11.24.

Disclosure

Disclaimer
