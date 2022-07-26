tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Visa’s Q3 Results Could Cheer Investors, Says Top Analyst

Story Highlights

Visa is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 results on July 26. Top-rated analyst David Koning, with a 53% success rate, is optimistic about the long-term growth outlook for the stock.

Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) have fared relatively well amid the macro volatility, up 5.3% this past month. The payments processing company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings today, July 26.

Baird analyst David Koning remains upbeat about Visa going into Q3 with a Buy rating and outlined his reasons in his research report. Let us take a look.

Visa’s Outlook for Fiscal Q3

Visa had stated on its fiscal Q2 earnings call that the suspension of its Russian operations was likely to drag down its revenues in the second half of the year by 4%. The payments processing giant also pointed out that, excluding Russia and Ukraine, its volume growth in the United States has been “robust and stable” for the past four quarters versus 2019.

As a result, Visa anticipates that its third-quarter revenues are likely to grow on a constant currency basis in the upper range of the “mid-teens.” For FY22, on a constant currency basis, Visa expects to generate revenues in the “high teens to 20% range.”

Analysts are expecting Visa to post revenues of $7.1 billion in Q3 while earnings are expected to come in at $1.75 per share.

Koning estimates Visa to earn revenues of $6.98 billion, up 15% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, and believes that its revenues in Q3 could be 1% above Street estimates. The analyst has projected Visa’s earnings to come in the range of $1.76 per share to $1.78 per share, exceeding consensus estimates.

The analyst reasoned that Visa could likely see its earnings grow by more than 20% each year over the next few years as its growth profile remains “strong.”

Growth in Travel, E-Commerce Likely to Help Visa

Koning pointed out that Visa’s long-term growth outlook remains optimistic, driven by the recovery in cross-border travel and the rise in e-commerce globally. Globally, e-commerce and contactless payments have increased during the pandemic, and if this trend persists, it could very well stand to benefit Visa.

The analyst added that cross-border travel has “significant room to improve” as it is likely to reach around 100% of 2019 levels by later this year and could potentially soar to more than 130% by the end of this year.

Cross-border transactions are a significant part of Visa’s total revenues and make up more than 50% of its net revenues.

Koning is also positive about the uptick in small-ticket transactions like paying for coffee at coffee shops, which could result in higher transaction fees for Visa.

Analysts’ Take on Visa

Summing it up, Koning concluded, “We like the stock a lot as we expect above-normal revenue/EPS growth for several years as travel recovers… Visa normally grows faster than the S&P [index], and we think that gap can be bigger than normal over the next few years.”

The analyst, however, lowered the price target to $265 from $290 on the stock, implying an upside potential of 23.7% at current levels.

The rest of the Wall Street analysts are bullish about the stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys and two Holds. The average Visa price target of $256.35 implies an upside potential of 19.6% at current levels.

Conclusion

It appears that Visa is poised to deliver upbeat Q3 results and could provide some cheer to investors amid the volatility.

Visa scores a nine out of 10 on the TipRanks Smart Score system, indicating that the stock is highly likely to outperform the market.

The TipRanks Smart Score system is a data-driven, quantitative scoring system that analyses stocks on eight major parameters and comes up with a Smart Score ranging from 1 to 10. The higher the score, the more likely the stock will outperform the market.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on V

Stock Analysis & IdeasMastercard Stock: Fintech Titan is Cheap as Analysts Trim Targets
7h ago
V
MA
Wall Street is Bullish on These 3 Oversold Payment Stocks
V
SQ
BlackRock Owns These 3 High-Quality Stocks; Should You?
V
NKE
More V Latest News >

More News & Analysis on V

Stock Analysis & IdeasMastercard Stock: Fintech Titan is Cheap as Analysts Trim Targets
7h ago
V
MA
Stock Analysis & IdeasWall Street is Bullish on These 3 Oversold Payment Stocks
3d ago
V
SQ
Stock Analysis & IdeasBlackRock Owns These 3 High-Quality Stocks; Should You?
2M ago
V
NKE
More V Latest News >

Latest News Feed

ABF hires a new finance head from a rival firm amid the rising inflation burden
Meta Brings More Monetization Avenues for Creators
META
Weber Tanked 22% Yesterday & There Are Multiple Reasons Behind It
WEBR
What Is Going on With Weber Stock?
WEBR
WWE Announces New Co-CEOs, Shares Pop 8%
WWE
Oil Companies Flying High but Facing an Unprecedented Future
BP
CVX
Exela Stock Nosedives More Than 30% on Reverse Stock Split
XELA
AutoCanada’s Preliminary Results Forecast High Q2 Revenue Growth; Shares Fall
Gevo Wins SAF Deal with American Airlines worth $2.75B
GEVO
Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Shares Rose 11.4%
HCA
More Market News >