All News

Visa Q1: What’s in Store?

Digital payments giant Visa (NYSE:V) will announce its Q1 financials for FY22 on January 27. Let’s look at what analysts expect.

Consensus Estimates 

Wall Street analysts expect Visa to post revenues of $6.79 billion in Q1, up about 19% year-over-year. Easier year-over-year comparisons (net revenues declined by 6% in the prior-year period), ongoing recovery in cross-border and payments volumes, and higher transactions could support Visa’s top-line growth. 

While Visa’s revenues are projected to increase in Q1, its growth rate could moderate on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Visa’s net revenues increased 29% in Q4 of FY21. 

The newer variant of the coronavirus adds uncertainty over travel and consumer spending, which could impact Visa’s performance, noted Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri. Katri lowered his price target to $240 from $270. However, he is bullish about Visa’s prospects. 

Nevertheless, analysts expect Visa to post adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, representing year-over-year growth of about 20%. 

Visa Stock Downgraded

While Visa’s revenues and earnings are expected to increase in Q1, a couple of analysts downgraded its stock ahead of earnings. 

One such analyst is Dan Dolev of Mizuho Securities, who downgraded Visa stock to Hold, citing competitive headwinds and reduced “cash-to-card conversion runway.” 

Dolev stated that cash-to-card conversion (implying Visa displacing cash) “has historically accounted for ~45% of Visa’s revenue growth, making it the single most important driver of revenue growth.” However, the pandemic accelerated the pace of decline in “cash usage from 1-2% per year to 3-4%,” meaning there’s less conversion potential in the future.

Though the analyst doesn’t expect this to impact Visa’s performance in the medium term, he expects the benefits from cash-to-card conversion could “fade well before the decade is over.” Dolev also sees increased competition hurting Visa’s volumes.

Along with Dolev, Alexandre Faure of BNP Paribas also downgraded Visa stock, citing a paucity of positive catalysts for the stock.

Now What?

While Dolev and Faure downgraded Visa stock, most Wall Street analysts are bullish about its prospects. Visa sports a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and 2 Holds. 

During the Q4 conference call, Visa CEO Alfred F. Kelly stated that the company’s performance was driven by the ongoing recovery in its markets and revenue diversification initiatives. Looking ahead, Kelly expects the recovery in cross-border travel to support its growth. Meanwhile, an increased number of its existing clients are now using five or more of its value-added services, which is encouraging. 

The Visa stock price forecast on TipRanks shows strong upside potential. The average Visa price target of $265.80 indicates 31.6% upside potential to current levels.

