Visa: Leading the Charge in Transactions Despite Uncertainty

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
V
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Visa: Leading the Charge in Transactions Despite Uncertainty

Story Highlights

Regardless of the economic environment, consumers still need to spend money, and much of that spending will be done with credit cards. Visa is one of those reliable companies that will likely still be around many years from now due to its various “moats.” Its competitive advantages, discussed in this article, allow the company to consistently create shareholder value over time.

In this article:
In this article:
V

When used safely and effectively, credit cards can facilitate some of the most useful debt for consumers, allowing the purchase of items based on the prospect of future income, as supported by modern theories of consumption.

Thanks to a near-monopoly on the industry, Visa (V) is in the perfect position to fulfill this ever-growing need, reaping impressive margins and substantial earnings growth in Q2 in spite of economic and geopolitical uncertainty, leading to the suspension of operations in Russia.

In fact, payments volume for the three months ended December 31, 2021, increased 20% over the year, and payments volume for the three months ended March 31, 2022, increased 17% over the year, both on a constant-currency basis.

International growth was also present in the quarter, as cross-border volume excluding transactions from Europe increased 38%.

Subsequently, total processed transactions in Q2 were $44.8 billion, an increase of 19% year-over-year.

In touting this performance, Chairman and CEO Alfred Kelly, Jr. stated, “We had a very strong quarter amidst the invasion of Ukraine and our decision to suspend operations in Russia, with GAAP EPS up 23% and non-GAAP EPS up 30%. The Omicron variant impacts were short-lived, and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued.”

Based on these results, he is confident that such performance is sustainable, explaining, “We expect continued growth driven by a robust travel recovery and through the enablement of traditional and newer ways to pay globally.”

Visa facilitates transactions between consumers, merchants, government entities, and financial institutions in over 200 countries and territories. With a mission to connect the world through secure and reliable transactions, Visa works toward empowering all individuals to partake in economic activities while creating the foundation for the future of money movement.

I’m bullish on Visa.

Strong Fundamentals

Visa’s increased volume from Payments certainly contributes to its fundamentals, creating enormous margins. To begin, gross, operating, and net margins are currently 97%, 67.6%, and 51.1%, respectively.

Similarly, Visa also enjoys a return on equity of 40% and a return on assets of 17%.

Further supporting this successful management of capital is the company’s positive economic profit of 11%, or the difference between the return on invested capital and the weighted average cost of capital, which has been increasing over the last several years. 

The combination of such factors justifies Visa’s earnings growth in Q2, with net revenues of $7.2 billion, increasing 25% year-over-year. Moreover, GAAP net income was $3.6 billion or $1.70 per share, increases of 21% and 23%, respectively, over the prior year’s results.

Over the past three years, both revenue and EBITDA have grown at a 5.4% CAGR; the company was also profitable in all 10 of the previous years.

With such favorable results, Visa has been able to increase shareholder value through share repurchases and dividends, thanks in part to $3.22 billion of free cash flow generated in Q2. In doing so, $2.9 billion of common stock was repurchased in Q2, while $802 million was returned to shareholders in the form of dividends.

This is not out of the ordinary for Visa, however, as dividends have grown a considerable 15.1% CAGR over the last three years, which is certainly attractive for shareholders.

Looking toward the future, although the suspension of operations in Russia is expected to reduce second-half revenues by about 4%, third-quarter net revenues are expected to grow in the upper end of the mid-teens range in constant dollars, with domestic volume growth trends expected to be sustained. As such, full-year net revenue growth in constant dollars in the high-teens-to-20% range is expected.

An Entrenched Player Resulting from Wide Moats

There are several sustainable competitive advantages that can be identified within Visa that facilitate its strong performance and dominating market share of 54% in terms of purchase volume. They create near-monopolies, as competitors such as Mastercard (MA), American Express (AXP), and Discover Financial Services (DFS) possess mere market shares of 22.94%, 18.99%, and 4.08%, respectively (as of the year ended December 31, 2020).

To begin, Visa has established economies of scale and networking as the service becomes increasingly useful as more consumers use it and more businesses accept the service. Such a widespread network illustrates Metcalfe’s Law, which states that the value of a network is proportional to the square of its users, essentially enabling exponential growth.

Furthermore, there are several barriers to entry due to Visa’s secured customer base, brand, and regulations. If new competitors attempted to enter the industry, it would be extremely difficult to establish anywhere near the number of relationships Visa has secured with both consumers and merchants.

Even if achieved, it would require innovative services beyond that of Visa to convince customers to switch from a trusted and recognized brand.

Finally, Visa’s innovative potential was recently enhanced through the acquisition of Tink, an open banking platform allowing fintechs, merchants, and financial institutions to create financial products and services and move money, a perfect example of vertical integration.

The company is already integrated with over 3,400 banks and financial institutions across Europe, which will foster the already-present growth in this region.

The combination of these aspects in the business certainly creates a positive outlook toward the future.

Wall Street’s Take

Wall Street seems to concur with this outlook, as Visa has a Strong Buy rating based on 14 Buys, two Holds, and zero Sells. The average Visa price target of $267.81 suggests 25.8% upside potential, with a high price target of $310 and a low target of $235.

Conclusion

Whatever the macroeconomic conditions may be, consumers still need to spend money and require transactions that are majorly facilitated by credit cards to survive, as evident in the fact that consumer spending comprises approximately two-thirds of U.S. GDP.

Visa has placed itself in the perfect position and consequently surrounded itself with economic moats to operate efficiently and effectively, not only being convenient and creating opportunities to spend for consumers and merchants but leading to substantial growth and attractive shareholder value.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Canopy Growth’s Earnings Continue to Disappoint
CGC
Google Looks to Replicate UPI Success as India Launches New Project
Metalla Royalty & Streaming: Investors About to See Major Dilution
CA:MTA
Is Synopsys Planning to Boost its Stock Price?
SNPS
What Can Investors Deduce from HireRight Holdings’ Insider Trading?
HRT
Bristol Myers’ Opdivo Gets FDA Approval to Treat Esophageal Cancer
BMY
Is the Crash Finally Over?
Why Did Hibbett Gain 3% Despite Q1 Earnings Miss?
HIBB
Sears Stock Up on Reports of Stores Closing
Ross Gerber Tweets About ZIM’s Charm at Current Levels
ZIM
In this article:
V

Latest News Feed

Canopy Growth’s Earnings Continue to Disappoint
CGC
Google Looks to Replicate UPI Success as India Launches New Project
Metalla Royalty & Streaming: Investors About to See Major Dilution
CA:MTA
Is Synopsys Planning to Boost its Stock Price?
SNPS
What Can Investors Deduce from HireRight Holdings’ Insider Trading?
HRT
Bristol Myers’ Opdivo Gets FDA Approval to Treat Esophageal Cancer
BMY
Is the Crash Finally Over?
Why Did Hibbett Gain 3% Despite Q1 Earnings Miss?
HIBB
Sears Stock Up on Reports of Stores Closing
Ross Gerber Tweets About ZIM’s Charm at Current Levels
ZIM