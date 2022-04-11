Visa and Mastercard: What the Future Holds, Post-Russia Exit

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Visa and Mastercard: What the Future Holds, Post-Russia Exit

Visa and Mastercard were among several corporations that severed ties with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. While Russia was an important market for these companies, analysts believe they will recover from the impact of the suspension of Russian operations on their financials.

Visa (NYSE: V)

Let’s begin with Visa. Last month Visa announced that it is suspending all its operations in Russia. And now, a recent Wall Street Journal report stated that Visa’s decision to pull out of Russia has eroded about 4% of its revenue. However, this shouldn’t worry investors much as the company’s CFO, Vasant Prabhu, remains confident of recovering the lost revenues within a year through other markets, the report highlighted.

Notably, strong domestic volumes and a recovery in cross-border travel are driving growth at Visa. Visa’s CEO, Alfred Kelly, stated, “We remain confident that we are well-positioned, via our multi-pronged growth strategy, to deliver strong results well into the future.” He added that economies continue to improve worldwide, and cross-border travel will continue to recover with the easing of restrictions. 

Echoing similar sentiments, Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane stated that volumes are trending positively for Visa as cross-border travel is recovering. Further, Visa’s business remains resilient outside Russia. The analyst is bullish on Visa and has a price target of $270 (24.4% upside potential). 

Along with Keane, Donald Fandetti of Wells Fargo also recommends a Buy on Visa stock. However, he lowered his estimates due to the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Fandetti stated that Visa generated about 4% of its net revenue from Russia in FY21. However, he added, “Visa is essentially able to offset all of the lost revenue, resulting in no negative operating leverage.” 

Including those of Keane and Fandetti, Visa stock has received 16 Buy and two Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Further, the average price target of $277.13 indicates 27.7% upside potential over the next 12 months.

Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Along with Visa, Mastercard suspended operations in Russia. Notably, Mastercard has operated in Russia for over 25 years. Moreover, Russia accounted for about 4% of its revenues, according to Fandetti. The analyst expects the suspension of operations in Russia and disruptions in Ukraine to impact Mastercard’s near-term financials, and he lowered his EPS estimates.

However, Fandetti reiterated a Buy rating on Mastercard stock and a price target of $430 (22.1% upside potential). He stated, “We are keeping our Q1’22 estimate of $1.45 unchanged” and “believe strength in the core business can offset the loss of Russia and impact from Ukraine.” 

Notably, improving spending trends (cross-border spending above pre-pandemic levels), new deals, and the expansion of products are supporting Mastercard’s financial performance. During the Q4 conference call, Mastercard’s CEO, Michael Miebach, stated, “Underlying spending trends remain strong.” This should benefit Mastercard. 

Along with Fandetti, Wall Street analysts are also bullish on Mastercard stock. It has received 14 unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, the average price target of $434.21 indicates 23.3% upside potential over the next 12 months.

Bottom Line

Both Visa and Mastercard lost about 4% of their net revenues due to the suspension of operations in Russia. However, strong cross-border spending and strength in their domestic businesses bode well for growth and will likely offset the loss of revenue. Further, e-commerce adoption, geographic expansion, and new products provide growth opportunities. 

It’s worth noting that hedge funds have accumulated Visa and Mastercard stocks over the past quarter. Per TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool, hedge funds added 12.5M Visa shares in the last three months. Further, they accumulated 5.6M Mastercard shares during the same period. 

Also, according to TipRanks’ data-driven Smart Score rating system, both Visa and Mastercard are expected to outperform market expectations over the next 12 months.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure