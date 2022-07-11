tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
VERU
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Veru: Analysts Applaud Covid-19 Treatment’s Positive Data

In this article:
In this article:
VERU

The market might be exhibiting undeniable bearish trends all year, but there are always exceptions to the rule. One such name that has been defying the downward pull is Veru (VERU). The shares have added 140% year-to-date with the past week providing the latest leg up.

Investors have been getting behind the potential of the company’s Covid-19 treatment, sabizabulin; and last week, data published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) showed decidedly positive results from a phase 3 clinical study of the drug.

Patients who received sabizabulin as opposed to a placebo showed a 55.2% relative decrease in mortality, a 26% relative decrease in hospital days, and a 43% relative decrease in intensive care unit days. Additionally, the adverse effect profile of the drug was determined to be adequate, supporting the findings from earlier clinical trials.

That said, following the data’s release, short-seller Culper Research had a bone to pick with the results, claiming that at trial entry, there was an imbalance in oxygenation status, which gave an advantage to the sabizabulin group vs. the placebo cohort.

However, Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell believes that is not the case, and in fact, believes the peer-reviewed report “leaves little doubt… that the drug will be granted EUA by the FDA.”

Expecting a positive outcome will “trigger substantial upside,” Gershell considers Veru a “top pick.” Overall, the analyst rates the stock an Outperform (i.e., Buy) with a $36 price target. If everything goes as planned, Veru will soar about 155% over the next 12 months. (To watch Gershell’s track record, click here)

Echoing Gershell’s bullish views is Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton who expectsinvestor scepticism” to be put to rest following the results’ publication.

“The Ph3 CV19 results for sabizabulin published addressed most concerns, in our view. Specifically: 1) patients enrolled are in fact sicker and support the higher mortality observed; 2) there was no meaningful impact of region on outcomes; and 3) baseline demographics (SoC received, BMI, etc.) were well-balanced across arms, we see the publication as further derisking of the CV19 opportunity,” Howerton explained.

Bottom line, if you think you’ve missed the gains in Veru, think again. Howerton rates the stock a Buy, backed by a $55 price target. This target suggests the stock will be changing hands for ~296% premium a year from now. (To watch Howerton’s track record, click here)

Last but not least is H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen who highlights sabizabulin’s USP (unique selling point). He writes, “We note that none of the current FDA-approved or -authorized therapeutics for COVID-19 in the hospital setting can achieve over 50% relative reduction in deaths. Therefore, sabizabulin has the potential to become the new standard of care for hospitalized moderate-severe COVID-19 patients if its EUA application is granted, in our view.”

And what about the rest of the Street? Other analysts are just as confident; all 5 recent reviews are positive, making the consensus view here a Strong Buy. Shares are expected to climb 104% higher over the coming months, considering the average target stands at $28.75. (See Veru stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Great Bear Royalties to be Acquired for C$200M; Shares Spike
RGLD
Why Was AMD Trading Lower in Monday’s Pre-Market Session?
AMD
Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Ends
TSLA
Why Did Seres Therapeutics Rise 14.4% Last Week?
MCRB
Abbott’s Sturgis Facility Restarts Operations
ABT
Buffett Continues to Feast on Occidental Petroleum
OXY
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 11: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Bots & Layoffs Trigger Musk’s Exit from Twitter Deal
TWTR
Amazon Expands Its Office Space in Singapore
AMZN
CVS Unveils New Role to Bolster Tech Strategy
CVS
In this article:
VERU

Latest News Feed

Great Bear Royalties to be Acquired for C$200M; Shares Spike
RGLD
Why Was AMD Trading Lower in Monday’s Pre-Market Session?
AMD
Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Ends
TSLA
Why Did Seres Therapeutics Rise 14.4% Last Week?
MCRB
Abbott’s Sturgis Facility Restarts Operations
ABT
Buffett Continues to Feast on Occidental Petroleum
OXY
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 11: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Bots & Layoffs Trigger Musk’s Exit from Twitter Deal
TWTR
Amazon Expands Its Office Space in Singapore
AMZN
CVS Unveils New Role to Bolster Tech Strategy
CVS