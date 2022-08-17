tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Upstart Stock Price Zooms 49% in August. Will the Uptrend Sustain?

Story Highlights

Upstart stock jumped 49% so far in August. However, multiple headwinds, including funding constraints, could limit the recovery.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock has spiked over 49% so far in August. Further, it closed about 9.7% higher on Tuesday after Coatue Management revealed a stake in UPST stock. While UPST stock has recovered quite a lot, it is still down about 76% on a year-to-date basis. Further, its business faces multiple headwinds, which could stall the recovery in UPST stock. 

Factors Hurting UPST’s Recovery 

Upstart delivered weak Q2 financials due to funding constraints. Fears of an economic slowdown have led UPST’s lenders and institutional investors to pause or reduce their loan originations volume. Further, higher interest rates to counter inflation have led to increased loan pricing, higher funding costs, and delinquencies. This negatively impacted UPST’s revenue generation capabilities. 

During the Q2 conference call, UPST’s CEO Dave Girouard stated, “we’re in a funding constrained environment,” which is the reason for the “revenue shortfall.” He added that lenders and institutional investors “have not left Upstart’s platform, but have temporarily paused or reduced their originations.”

To bridge the funding gap, UPST is leveraging its balance sheet. This comes as a concern as UPST mainly generates revenues from fees from banks or services with no credit exposure. The recent move will increase the credit risk for UPST. 

In response to this shift, Atlantic Equities analyst Simon Clinch downgraded UPST stock to Sell from Hold. Further, citing near-term headwinds, Clinch lowered his revenue and earnings estimates for the next three years. 

Is UPST a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Upstart stock forecast on TipRanks shows that analysts are bearish about its prospects. It has received one Buy, five Hold, and six Sell recommendations for a Moderate Sell rating consensus. Further, analysts’ average price target of $26.64 implies 26.6% upside potential.

UPST stock also has negative indicators from hedge fund managers who have sold 7.3M UPST shares in the last three months. Further, 1.3% of TipRanks’ investors have lowered their exposure to UPST stock. Overall, UPST stock has an underperform Smart Score of 1 out of 10

Bottom Line: UPST Stock May Remain Under Pressure 

The ongoing headwinds, including funding constraints and higher loan pricing, could continue to hurt the loan volumes. These headwinds could hurt its revenue generation capabilities and restrict the recovery in UPST stock. Moreover, management’s decision to reduce the funding gap using its balance sheet is a concern. Also, analysts’ negative outlook and UPST’s low Smart Score indicate that it could remain pressured in the near term.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on UPST

Why Did Upstart Stock Drop 15% in Monday’s Extended Trade?
Market NewsWhy Did Upstart Stock Drop 15% in Monday’s Extended Trade?
8d ago
UPST
Upstart Stock Slumps; Hedge Funds Buying the Dip
UPST
Upstart Stock Plunges on Weak Q2 Preliminary Results
UPST
More UPST Latest News >

More News & Analysis on UPST

Why Did Upstart Stock Drop 15% in Monday’s Extended Trade?
Market NewsWhy Did Upstart Stock Drop 15% in Monday’s Extended Trade?
8d ago
UPST
Upstart Stock Slumps; Hedge Funds Buying the Dip
Stock Analysis & IdeasUpstart Stock Slumps; Hedge Funds Buying the Dip
29d ago
UPST
Upstart Stock Plunges on Weak Q2 Preliminary Results
Market NewsUpstart Stock Plunges on Weak Q2 Preliminary Results
1M ago
UPST
More UPST Latest News >

Latest News Feed

This Insider Just Loaded up on Canoo Stock
GOEV
Musk Humors Twitterati Again!
MANU
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 17: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Agilent Stock is Surging, Post Q3 Results
A
Potential takeover talks for Darktrace drive the stock up by 24%
American Airlines Aims to Strengthen its Fleet of Ultra-Fast Aircraft
AAL
Global-e Online Stock Gets a Major Boost Post Q2 Results
GLBE
Apple Stock Remains Undaunted amid Contractual Recruiters’ Layoff
AAPL
Challenging Market Conditions Hurt Halo Collective’s Q2 Performance
More Market News >