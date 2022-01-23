Universal Technical Institute: Great Growth Potential

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is a for-profit educational institution that specializes in technical training. UTI provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

These educational programs typically last 36 to 90 weeks in length in order to achieve a certificate or diploma. Total tuitions costs for these programs range from $19,000 to $58,000, depending on the program. Average tuition, or revenue per student, is approximately $29,000.

More than 225,000 students have graduated from one of their 14 campuses located in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas.

Financial Results

The company released results for its fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, on November 17th. New student starts increased 15.5% for the year.

Revenues for the full year increased 11.4% to $335.1 million. Operating income for the year was $14.9 million compared to an operating loss of $3.9 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 million compared to $14 million in the prior year. Operating cash flow was $55.2 million and free cash flow was $37.4 million, after lower than expected normalized capital expenditures.

Long-term Strategy

Management has called for long-term targets of over $500 million in revenues and adjusted EBITDA margins over approximately 20% by the year 2025.

Growth in 2022 is expected to be driven by increases in revenue per student as well as growth in new students at its existing campus footprint. In addition, the recent acquisition of the MIAT College of Technology will add over $30 million in run-rate annualized revenue to the total. Before 2025, two new campuses are expected to be built.

Balance Sheet

The company maintains a strong liquidity position, with $133.7 million in cash at year’s end, with approximately $30 million in total debt. However, the company’s net present value of its operating leases on its campuses totaled $153.2 million.

Valuation

UTI stock sells at approximately 4.0x 2022 FY estimated EBITDA and 3.4x 2023 estimated EBITDA.

The company is also cheap on a P/E basis, and sells at only 16x FY 2022 EPS estimates and 12x FY 2023 EPS estimates.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, UTI has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. At $11.33, the average UTI price target implies 58.4% upside potential.

Conclusion

I am bullish on UTI as there is a shortage of qualified auto, diesel and other transportation technicians. The demand in the U.S. is currently outstripping the supply of new candidates. Therefore, the company should be able to produce solid growth rates as well as some level of multiple expansion in coming years.

