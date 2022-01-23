Universal Technical Institute: Great Growth Potential

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Universal Technical Institute: Great Growth Potential

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is a for-profit educational institution that specializes in technical training. UTI provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

These educational programs typically last 36 to 90 weeks in length in order to achieve a certificate or diploma. Total tuitions costs for these programs range from $19,000 to $58,000, depending on the program. Average tuition, or revenue per student, is approximately $29,000.

More than 225,000 students have graduated from one of their 14 campuses located in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas.

Financial Results

The company released results for its fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, on November 17th. New student starts increased 15.5% for the year.

Revenues for the full year increased 11.4% to $335.1 million. Operating income for the year was $14.9 million compared to an operating loss of $3.9 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 million compared to $14 million in the prior year. Operating cash flow was $55.2 million and free cash flow was $37.4 million, after lower than expected normalized capital expenditures.

Long-term Strategy

Management has called for long-term targets of over $500 million in revenues and adjusted EBITDA margins over approximately 20% by the year 2025.

Growth in 2022 is expected to be driven by increases in revenue per student as well as growth in new students at its existing campus footprint. In addition, the recent acquisition of the MIAT College of Technology will add over $30 million in run-rate annualized revenue to the total. Before 2025, two new campuses are expected to be built.

Balance Sheet

The company maintains a strong liquidity position, with $133.7 million in cash at year’s end, with approximately $30 million in total debt. However, the company’s net present value of its operating leases on its campuses totaled $153.2 million.

Valuation

UTI stock sells at approximately 4.0x 2022 FY estimated EBITDA and 3.4x 2023 estimated EBITDA.

The company is also cheap on a P/E basis, and sells at only 16x FY 2022 EPS estimates and 12x FY 2023 EPS estimates.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, UTI has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. At $11.33, the average UTI price target implies 58.4% upside potential.

Conclusion

I am bullish on UTI as there is a shortage of qualified auto, diesel and other transportation technicians. The demand in the U.S. is currently outstripping the supply of new candidates. Therefore, the company should be able to produce solid growth rates as well as some level of multiple expansion in coming years.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure