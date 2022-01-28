United States Steel: Likely at a Cyclical Peak

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

United States Steel: Likely at a Cyclical Peak

United States Steel Corporation (X) is an American steel producer that manufactures and sells tubular steel products in Europe and North America. The company prominently focuses on the gas, oil, automotive, construction, container, appliance, and industrial industries. The company has also expanded its operations to transportation, mining, real estate, chemicals, and construction throughout its history.

As of 2021, the company has more than 27,500 employees. The company was established in 1901 by Elbert Gary, John Morgan, Charles Schwab, and Andrew Carnegie.

I am neutral on United States Steel Corporation as Wall Street analysts are generally neutral on the stock here, and it is likely at a cyclical peak which will see its earnings decline substantially in the years to come.

Strengths

U.S Steel is a leader in the industry because of its stringent business model and principles. Throughout the company’s existence, the company has prioritized safety, respect, trust, ethics, and lawful conduct.

Since 2016, the company has seen its revenue increase by approximately 25%, which has been possible because it constantly cuts down its production costs and prioritizes an increasing workforce. Moreover, its robust liquidity position has also enabled it to focus on acquisitions. The company recently purchased a 49.9% ownership stake in Big River Steel.

Recent Results

In the third quarter of 2021, United States Steel Corporation reported earnings of $2 billion, which meant its diluted EPS for the quarter stood at $6.97. X’s adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $1.54 billion, or an EPS of $5.36 per share. For reference, the third quarter of 2020 showed a net loss of $234 million.

The company has also set up a $300 million share repurchase program. X believes that it can expand its strategic advantage to produce sustainable steel.

Valuation Metrics

X stock is very difficult to value given that it has generated very inconsistent results throughout its history and is currently generating extremely high profits. As a result, it is trading at very low valuation multiples. That said, analysts expect the company’s revenues, EBITDA, and normalized earnings per share to decline substantially in the coming years.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, X earned a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy, two Holds, and one Sell rating in the past three months. Additionally, the average United States Steel price target of $32.50 puts the upside potential at 74.8%.

Summary and Conclusions

X stock looks very attractively priced to many investors who simply look at its very low valuation multiples and fail to examine the cyclical patterns of the steel industry. As a result, it is unsurprising that Wall Street analysts are generally neutral on the stock, though the average price target does imply substantial upside potential over the next year.

Given that the company is likely at a cyclical peak and will probably see its EPS decline substantially from current levels in the coming years, it might be prudent for investors to wait for a sharp pullback in the stock before initiating a position.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

​To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure