Ukrainian Counter-Offensive to Support Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Bull Case

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Ukrainian Counter-Offensive to Support Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Bull Case

Story Highlights

Northrop Grumman benefits from the unfortunate war in Ukraine, with its systems currently assisting the ongoing counter-offensive. The company’s already strong financial performance, growing revenues, and substantial backlog continue to support a compelling bull case.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) stock has lagged in recent months, with investors apparently ignoring the ongoing benefits the company enjoys as a result of the constant, unfortunate war in Ukraine. In fact, the ongoing conflict has been escalating, as on June 4th, the much-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive began, with front-line troops already recording notable gains on the ground.

The unwavering commitment of Western nations to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” has remained resolute. Kyiv’s consistent requests for additional military arsenal and equipment have been met with cautious yet responsive actions from Western allies. Efforts are underway to supply the Ukrainian military with the most advanced weapons systems available, albeit with a prudent approach.

This dynamic has placed military-industrial powerhouses like Northrop Grumman in an exceptionally advantageous position. The ongoing transfer of armaments from NATO countries to Ukraine has translated into a robust order flow and an expanding delivery backlog. I believe that the market underappreciates this potential, and for this reason, I am bullish on shares of Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Arsenal on the Battlefield to Boost Financials

The Western allies’ provision of military arsenal and equipment in Ukraine includes many of Northrop’s products. In turn, it’s reasonable to expect a boost in the company’s financials and overall order backlog. For instance, back in February, Northrop Grumman (along with Global Military Products) won $522.3 million worth of order contracts to make 155mm artillery munitions that have already been deployed in Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive.

In the meantime, future assistance packages shipped by the U.S. government will include Northrop Grumman’s Mobile, Acquisition, Cueing and Effector System (M-ACE) and its gun truck. Interestingly, this system has never been operated outside of testing and actually utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Regardless, these are just some examples of Northrop’s massive role in NATO’s ongoing military assistance.

We can already see the effects of this involvement in the company’s financial performance and order flow. In Northrop’s most recent Q1 results, total revenues rose by 6% to $9.3 billion.

Particularly, revenues from Defense Systems exhibited a commendable growth of 7% compared to the previous year, reaching an impressive $1.38 billion. This remarkable achievement can be attributed to increased sales volumes in both Battle Management & Missile Systems.

Notably, the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) program played a pivotal role in bolstering sales figures. Additionally, the 120mm Tank Training ammunition program experienced a substantial ramp-up, further contributing to the surge in revenues.

Furthermore, the Space Systems division experienced remarkable progress, with revenues soaring by an impressive 17% to reach $3.4 billion. This substantial growth within the segment can be attributed to enhanced sales in Launch & Strategic Missiles. The development programs, including the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program, witnessed a staggering $161 million increase, thereby significantly bolstering the sales figures.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) and Ground-based Midcourse Defense Weapon Systems (GWS) programs also recorded higher volumes, making noteworthy contributions to the overall revenue growth. These programs are likely to keep seeing increased traction as Ukraine battles for air defense and missile interception capabilities.

Robust Backlog & Profitability

With all these deliveries being made to Ukraine, NATO countries will need to replenish their equipment and stock, which should result in a robust order backlog for the company for quite some time in the future.

In Q1 alone, the company booked $8.0 billion in net awards, boosting its total backlog to $77.5 billion. This represents about 2.1 years’ worth of future sales for the company at its current revenue run rate. Therefore, Northrop’s short to medium-term results should remain very strong, especially with new orders keep coming in.

Northrop’s strong backlog and accelerated pace of deliveries should allow the company to realize robust margins and post another highly-profitable year. Specifically, management projects adjusted earnings per share to be between $22.25 and $22.85.

Note that the midpoint of this range implies a decline from last year’s result of $25.54. This is mostly due to inflationary pressures the company has faced recently. Still, such shocks are normal in capital-intensive industries such as aerospace and defense and should average out over time.

Is NOC Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, Northrop Grumman Stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, five Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. At $517.18, the average Northrop Grumman stock price projection suggests 15.4% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell NOC stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Charles Minervino from Susquehanna, with an average return of 19.96% per rating and a 78% success rate.

The Takeaway

The Western allies’ provision of military arsenal and equipment to Ukraine has translated into a robust order flow and an expanding delivery for Northrop Grumman. The company’s strong financial performance, increased revenues, and exceptional cash-flow visibility indicate a profitable future.

While some minor short-term challenges have taken place, primarily due to inflation, the company’s long-term prospects remain promising. The mission-critical and highly-essential replenishment of NATO equipment will likely result in robust demand for Northrop’s system for years to come, which still fuels the bull case for the stock.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton Flying Test Bed Demonstrates Targeting Capability During Northern Edge 2023
Press ReleasesNorthrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton Flying Test Bed Demonstrates Targeting Capability During Northern Edge 2023
11d ago
NOC
Northrop Grumman Enhances G/ATOR with New Performance Capabilities
NOC
Northrop Grumman Rapidly Prepares for Next-Generation Relay Ground Stations in the Pacific Region
NOC
More NOC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton Flying Test Bed Demonstrates Targeting Capability During Northern Edge 2023
Press ReleasesNorthrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton Flying Test Bed Demonstrates Targeting Capability During Northern Edge 2023
11d ago
NOC
Northrop Grumman Enhances G/ATOR with New Performance Capabilities
Press ReleasesNorthrop Grumman Enhances G/ATOR with New Performance Capabilities
12d ago
NOC
Northrop Grumman Rapidly Prepares for Next-Generation Relay Ground Stations in the Pacific Region
Press ReleasesNorthrop Grumman Rapidly Prepares for Next-Generation Relay Ground Stations in the Pacific Region
25d ago
NOC
More NOC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >