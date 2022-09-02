tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tyson Foods Stock: Pricing Power to Result in Record Profits?

Story Highlights

Tyson Foods is benefiting from current market conditions, and the company should achieve record earnings this year, powered by its robust pricing leverage. The stock remains an interesting pick, with a decent dividend and a relatively-cheap valuation.

Tyson Foods (TSN) is a food producer, and it’s presently enjoying fantastic operating leverage. As food prices rise, driven by inflation and worries of shortages, Tyson’s results are heating up. Food is highly inelastic as it’s essential to consume, so its demand isn’t affected by higher prices as much as other products. Accordingly, Tyson Foods’ can easily increase prices without offsetting sales volumes too much. Amid higher pricing during the first half of the year, the company should report record earnings this year.

Nonetheless, I am neutral on the stock.

What Does Tyson Foods Do?

Tyson Foods has grown remarkably since its founding in 1935, as it is currently one of the biggest processors and marketers of chicken, beef, pork, and several other food-related products around the globe.

The company’s expansive operations contain breeding stock, feed production, processing, marketing, as well as transportation of chicken and affiliated specialty products, such as animal and pet food components.

Through its fully-owned subsidiary, Cobb-Vantress, Tyson is also one of the largest poultry breeding stock suppliers in the world. Besides its food-related activities, Tyson unlocks additional value by selling specialty by-products such as hides as well.

How the Current Environment Benefits TSN Stock

There are currently major tailwinds as a result of the present market setup, which are favorable to Tyson’s performance. One of the most pressing issues upsetting the world nowadays is the prospect of food shortages during the winter, driven by the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Since both Ukraine and Russia are prominent suppliers of commodities that are critical to our eating habits, such as grain and oilseeds, the world might not get the overall supply it needs this year. Ukraine is incapable of producing crops at optimal capacity, while its ports could be blocked by Russia. Also, Russia is being sanctioned, which could further affect Western countries in terms of the supply of adequate quantities of various agricultural supplies.

The consequences of this setup are already noticeable in the scarcity of some products in supermarkets and the elevated prices of numerous food products. As mentioned, however, this provides Tyson Foods with increased operating leverage, as its most recent results showcase.

In its Fiscal Q3 2022 results, Tyson recorded sales of $13.5 billion, an 8.2% increase from the prior-year period. It was also the best quarter in Tyson’s history in terms of total sales.

The rise in sales was powered primarily by higher pricing. The Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods segments saw their sales volumes decline by 1.7%, 2.1%, and 8.5%, respectively. However, higher prices of 20.1% in Chicken and 13.8% in Prepared Foods were more than enough to drive revenues higher. Beef reported stable metrics.

On a per-share basis, GAAP earnings equaled $2.07 compared to $2.05 in Q3 2021. While higher operating expenses squeezed bottom-line margins, the company’s buybacks helped the metric grow. Specifically, over the past four quarters, the company repurchased $710 million worth of stock.

In its earnings report, Tyson quoted the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), whose indicators estimate that domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken, and turkey) should be relatively flat year-over-year in 2022. According to this and its present pricing power, Tyson reiterated its expectations for the full year, estimating to deliver sales between $52 billion to $54 billion.

Based on these sales numbers and Tyson’s profit margin, I estimate that the company will post adjusted earnings per share of about $9.00 for the year. This is more or less in line with consensus estimates, whose average points towards adjusted earnings per share of around $8.85 for the full year. In any case, both of these levels should celebrate another year of record profits for the company.

Tyson’s Dividend Has Room to Grow

Tyson Foods exhibits a protracted track record of growing dividends to shareholders. Particularly, the company has increased its dividend annually for 10 successive years and has never trimmed it since 1997. Over the past five years, payouts have expanded at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 17.2%. With four $0.46 quarterly dividends already declared, it’s quite likely that Tyson’s next dividend announcement will come with another increase attached.

Considering that the payout ratio remains quite low at just around 20% (assuming FY2022 EPS of $9.00), there is plenty of room for Tyson’s management to keep advancing the dividend at satisfactory rates, moving forward.

Is TSN Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, Tyson Foods has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys and six Holds assigned in the past three months. At $92.43, the average Tyson Foods stock forecast implies 24.3% upside potential.

Conclusion: A Beneficiary of Current Times

Tyson Foods has been benefiting from the persistent inflationary environment, with the company’s substantial pricing power most definitely leading it to another year of record profits. TSN also appears to have more than enough room to continue growing the dividend at a rapid pace.

Assuming the company achieves earnings per share of $9.00 this year, Tyson shares are currently trading at a P/E of 8.4x. In my view, this is a very attractive multiple for such a quality company, even if earnings were to somewhat normalize from next year. In fact, it is quite likely that Tyson’s incredible pricing power will soften if worries over food deficiencies unwind.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSN

These Three Stocks Could be Impacted by Droughts in 2022
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese Three Stocks Could be Impacted by Droughts in 2022
10d ago
TSN
BROS
Tyson Foods Announces Quarterly Dividend
TSN
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
TSN
More TSN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSN

These Three Stocks Could be Impacted by Droughts in 2022
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese Three Stocks Could be Impacted by Droughts in 2022
10d ago
TSN
BROS
Press ReleasesTyson Foods Announces Quarterly Dividend
22d ago
TSN
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
Market NewsTyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
25d ago
TSN
More TSN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
What Is the Qualcomm-Meta Agreement All About?
META
NVDA
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Answers Fans’ Top Call as Bloggers Keep Faith in the Stock
TWTR
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
PD
HCP
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock: Doubts Persist Despite FTC Defeat
ILMN
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock: Activision Deal at Risk in the UK
MSFT
Here’s How the $214M AAM Buyout Deal Will Help Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)
SLF
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hires Reckitt’s Narasimhan as New CEO
SBUX
More Market News >