Two Tech Stocks from Top TipRanks Financial Blogger Andres Cardenal

There is no denying that today’s capital markets are more volatile than ever before, haunting investors. Top indices like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are down 18.5%, 13.9% and 26.7% year-to-date, respectively.

The downtrend is likely to continue as the U.S. economy remains under pressure because of record-high inflation levels, rising interest rates and muted demand.

In such a gloomy scenario, following market experts could prove to be a silver lining for an investor looking for impressive returns.

With the help of TipRanks’ Expert Center, we bring to you the top minds from Wall Street and their favourite picks that have the potential to give wings to your portfolio.

In today’s expert spotlight piece, we will focus on Andres Cardenal, a financial blogger at Seeking Alpha. Cardenal has been in the industry for almost two decades. The CFA Charter holder has had notable stints at The Motley Fool and Horizon Management.

Performance on TipRanks

According to the TipRanks Star Ranking System, Cardenal is ranked ninth out of 12,372 bloggers in the TipRanks universe. Also, he enjoys the 17th position among 20,283 experts tacked by TipRanks. These experts include hedge fund managers, Wall Street analysts, corporate insiders, financial bloggers, and individual investors.

Cardenal has a success rate of 70% and an average return per rating of 25.9%. The blogger’s average returns relative to the S&P 500 and the benchmark sector stand at 10% and 7.2%, respectively.

According to TipRanks, Cardenal’s most profitable pick has been Livongo Health (LVGO) between February 19, 2020, and February 20, 2021, generating an impressive return of 406.4%.

Now, let’s have a look at two of his top picks.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)

Technology major Nvidia is a software company that focuses on designing graphics processing units, application programming interface as well as system-on-a-chip units (SOCs) for the mobile computing and automotive markets. Further, the company, which has a market cap of $428.15 billion, has also become a global leader in artificial intelligence.

Cardenal is bullish on Nvidia and enjoys a success rate of 71%. TipRanks shows that he has bagged an average profit of 62.5% on the stock.

As per Cardenal, Nvidia is well-positioned for growth. He is of the opinion that the company’s attractive valuation, profitability strength and robust cash flow generating capabilities will allow it to continue to outperform.

Overall, financial bloggers on TipRanks are 82% Bullish on NVDA, compared to the sector average of 62%.

Seattle-based Amazon is a multinational technology company with major interests in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. The company commands a market cap of $1.18 trillion.

The blogger enjoys a success rate of 71% and an average profit of 20.1% on the stock.

The expert is of the opinion that Amazon is a solid company with competitive strength, strong cash flow generation and attractive valuations.

According to TipRanks, financial bloggers are 89% Bullish on AMZN, compared to the sector average of 65%.

Conclusion

Andres Cardenal’s top picks in the beaten-down technology sector are trading at attractive levels, leaving enough room to grow over the next year. Further, the rock-solid fundamentals and capable management teams of the aforementioned companies give them the wherewithal to outperform in the future. Consequently, these stocks could be considered by investors looking to pocket better returns.

