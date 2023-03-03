Two of the Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Two of the Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts

Story Highlights

Investors can consider dividend stocks to generate passive income. This article discusses two such stocks that pay attractive dividends. Moreover, analysts expect both stocks to register gains in the next 12 months.

Investing in dividend-paying stocks can be a great way to generate passive income and improve the portfolio’s growth potential. Given the current uncertain market situation, investors should consider shares of companies with a solid dividend history. Let’s take a look at two such high-yielding dividend stocks – EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) – that have received Strong Buy recommendations from the top Wall Street analysts

EOG Resources

EOG Resources engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company’s strong balance sheet position, as reflected by its net cash position, supports its dividend payouts. 

The company has been raising dividends every year since 2018. Also, EOG frequently rewards shareholders with special dividends of at least $1. Moreover, EOG stock has an impressive dividend yield of 7.85%.

Is EOG a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street continues to favor EOG stock, giving it a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys and four Holds. The average stock price target of $154.69 implies 28.1% upside potential.

On another positive note, the stock has a maximum Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. Note that shares with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have historically outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a wide margin. 

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. The company’s high dividend payouts are supported by robust cash flows and a strong financial position. This makes it a solid stock for income investors.

It is worth highlighting that last month, the company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.305 per share from $0.26 per share, marking the fifth consecutive quarterly dividend hike. ET stock boasts an attractive dividend yield of 6.9%.

Is ET a Buy Right Now?

The Street is highly optimistic about Energy Transfer, giving it a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven unanimous Buys. The average ET stock price target of $16.57 implies 28% upside potential from here.

Furthermore, Energy Transfer sports a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks.

Concluding Thoughts

As per analysts, ET and EOG display the potential to generate strong returns based on solid fundamentals. Investors might want to consider adding these stocks to their portfolios to generate steady passive income.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ET

This Top Insider Just Increased His Appetite for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock
Market NewsThis Top Insider Just Increased His Appetite for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock
3d ago
ET
Energy Transfer Equity Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?
ET
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Dropped on Q4 Miss
ET
More ET Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ET

This Top Insider Just Increased His Appetite for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock
Market NewsThis Top Insider Just Increased His Appetite for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock
3d ago
ET
Energy Transfer Equity Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?
Earning ReleasesEnergy Transfer Equity Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?
15d ago
ET
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Dropped on Q4 Miss
Market NewsEnergy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Dropped on Q4 Miss
15d ago
ET
More ET Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >