tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
TTD
DE:TT8
GB:0LF5
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

The Trade Desk: Robust Top-Line Growth Makes it Attractive

Story Highlights

Shares of The Trade Desk have plummeted following a hike in interest rates and a rough macro environment. However, its impressive first-quarter results show that it has plenty of fuel left in the tank to weather macroeconomic headwinds. Its large and growing total addressable market offers massive upside potential for long-term investors.

In this article:
In this article:
TTD
DE:TT8
GB:0LF5

The Trade Desk (TTD) is one of the world’s largest demand-side platforms for digital ads. However, that hasn’t stopped the company’s share price from falling more than 50% year-to-date. The Trade Desk’s stock plummeted due to an increase in interest rates and other macro headwinds that pushed investors toward conservative investments.

However, with a solid financial outlook and impressive quarterly performances, we are bullish on TTD stock.

TTD allows advertisers and ad agencies to bid on ad inventories and handle their ads. The Trade Desk has served more than a thousand customers in its last quarter and maintained an attractive impression rate. Let’s discuss what makes this stock worth looking into.

The Trade Desk’s Growth Continues to Impress

The Trade Desk’s top line surged by more than 26% in 2020, soon after the pandemic’s impact boosted ad sales throughout the globe. Then, in 2021, the company’s revenue rose 43%, reaching $1.2 billion due to a relaxation in lockdown measures. The growth is impressive, but it isn’t over yet.

The company continues to produce attractive results that are too good to ignore. In the first quarter of 2022, The Trade Desk reported revenue growth of more than 43% year-over-year. As a result, the company’s quarterly revenue reached $315 million, and its adjusted EBITDA rose 70%, amounting to $121 million. In addition, its earnings per share (EPS) amounted to $0.21, which is up 50% year-over-year.

These numbers speak a lot about The Trade Desk’s efficiency, considering the uncertainty prevailing in the U.S. Moreover, according to the company’s first-quarter report, it expects its top line to rise at least 30% year-over-year. This confidence level implies that the company has a solid plan in hand and is ready to enhance its services.

Unfortunately, the company didn’t present precise guidance beyond the second quarter of 2022. However, we expect a strong showing this year again. Hence, it may be an excellent time to Buy this growth stock and reap benefits for the rest of the year.

Moreover, the company expects the forthcoming elections to bring tailwinds towards the end of the year. The good thing is that The Trade Desk’s revenue isn’t dependent on Europe, so it isn’t affected by the Russia-Ukraine war very much. Additionally, the firm is relieved of supply-chain issues, unlike its competitor Magnite (MGNI).

A Bright Future

The Trade Desk recently released OpenPath, which gives clients direct access to publishers’ ad inventory. Moreover, its launch of Solimar proved to be a success, as it helped the business grow further and attract more advertisers.

Currently, the company has an addressable market of around $750 billion. However, this number is expected to rise to $1 trillion in the coming years, providing TTD with the tailwind of a growing market.

Moreover, its CEO, Jeff Green, said that they recently completed their first quarter with Walmart (WMT) and saw over 200 advertisers in the last quarter. He added that the company expects more expansions going forward and hopes the partnership will prove to be a great growth driver for both companies in the future.

These ventures have allowed The Trade Desk to grow. Furthermore, the fundamental shift in advertising with thousands of dollars moving away from traditional mediums entails that The Trade Desk is here for the long haul.

Lastly, Netflix’s (NFLX) decision to pivot toward ad-tier subscriptions could present a massive opportunity for The Trade Desk to work with a powerful platform. The fact that Netflix’s CFO, David Wells, is one of the board of directors of The Trade Desk could point to future collaboration.

Wall Street’s Take on TTD Stock

Turning to Wall Street, TTD stock maintains a Strong Buy consensus rating. Out of 11 total analyst ratings, 10 Buys, one Holds, and zero Sell ratings were assigned over the past three months.

The average TTD stock price target is $72.00, implying 65.5% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $50 per share to a high of $100 per share.

A Perfect Smart Score Rating

Interestingly, here’s another interesting thing to add to the company’s bull case: TTD stock has a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating, implying that it has a high chance of outperforming the market, going forward.

The Takeaway – TTD Stock is Worth Considering

The Trade Desk’s first-quarter reports are a sight for sore eyes. However, its attractive revenue growth isn’t the only reason you should consider investing in its stock.

The company has big projects and partnerships in the pipeline that will allow it to expand further. Moreover, the transition towards online advertisement and CTV entails that the company has a bright future ahead.

So, right now might be a good time to consider TTD stock for your portfolio. Yes, the macroeconomic headwinds might haunt the company in the short run, but its future seems glorious.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Great Bear Royalties to be Acquired for C$200M; Shares Spike
RGLD
Why Was AMD Trading Lower in Monday’s Pre-Market Session?
AMD
Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Ends
TSLA
Why Did Seres Therapeutics Rise 14.4% Last Week?
MCRB
Abbott’s Sturgis Facility Restarts Operations
ABT
Buffett Continues to Feast on Occidental Petroleum
OXY
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 11: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Bots & Layoffs Trigger Musk’s Exit from Twitter Deal
TWTR
Amazon Expands Its Office Space in Singapore
AMZN
CVS Unveils New Role to Bolster Tech Strategy
CVS
In this article:
TTD
DE:TT8
GB:0LF5

Latest News Feed

Great Bear Royalties to be Acquired for C$200M; Shares Spike
RGLD
Why Was AMD Trading Lower in Monday’s Pre-Market Session?
AMD
Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Ends
TSLA
Why Did Seres Therapeutics Rise 14.4% Last Week?
MCRB
Abbott’s Sturgis Facility Restarts Operations
ABT
Buffett Continues to Feast on Occidental Petroleum
OXY
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 11: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Bots & Layoffs Trigger Musk’s Exit from Twitter Deal
TWTR
Amazon Expands Its Office Space in Singapore
AMZN
CVS Unveils New Role to Bolster Tech Strategy
CVS