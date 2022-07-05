tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
TCOM
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Trip.com: Website Traffic Points to a Recovery

Story Highlights

The website traffic is improving for Trip.com. The company highlighted that it is witnessing a recovery in demand with continued improvement in the international business.

In this article:
In this article:
TCOM

The reopening of international borders amid widespread vaccinations gave a much-needed boost to the travel and hospitality industry. However, the resurgent virus in China weighed on the operating performance of the leading Chinese online travel platform, Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM).

During the Q1 conference call, TCOM’s management stated that after an encouraging start to this year, the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in multiple regions limited the performance of the travel industry. 

However, as the outbreak is now under control, local travel and vacation demand could rise. TipRanks’ Website Traffic screener also points to a recovery in TCOM’s business. 

Per the screener, the number of visits to trip.com and its other website (ctrip.com) was up 138.87% year-over-year in May 2022. Moreover, on a year-to-date basis, the website traffic has grown 95.63% compared to last year’s period.

Further, on a month-over-month basis, TCOM’s website traffic was 16.03% higher in May compared to April. Also, compared to Q1, website traffic is trending 38.07% higher in Q2 so far, which is encouraging.

Now What?

The spike in website traffic is an encouraging sign. Moreover, management hinted that demand continued to improve in June. Its CFO Xiaofan Wang stated, “In the past several weeks, our hotel reservations have surpassed the 2019 level, mainly contributed by local vacation demand, while long-haul travel is still under pressure.” 

Wang added that outside of China, the recovery momentum remains robust. 

Highlighting the recovery, Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang stated that TCOM is well-positioned “to capture the reopening opportunities in both domestic and international travel.” Chiang is bullish about TCOM and expects it to benefit from the rebound in domestic demand and steady recovery in overseas businesses. 

Bottom Line 

The improvement in website traffic, easing COVID restrictions in China, and recovery in the international market bode well for growth. Furthermore, Wall Street is bullish on TCOM stock. It has received nine Buys and one Hold recommendation for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Additionally, the average Trip.com price target of $31.70 implies 14.07% upside potential.

While TCOM stock has multiple positives, the uncertain COVID situation and weakness in the global macro environment could play spoilsport.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
FND
QSR
Insiders Dive Out of IBKR As Volumes Begin to Dry Up
IBKR
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 5: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Tesla Makes Production History but Fails to Deliver
TSLA
Here’s How the Crypto Crash Hurt Tesla
BTC
TSLA
Here’s Why Apple Is Investors’ Favorite Stock
AAPL
Everything You Need to Know to Start the Week After the Holiday
META
GreenPower Motor Stock Holds Steady Despite Weak Fiscal Q4 Results
GP
Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals; Shares Fall Over 30%
Insiders Turn Bullish on Athira Pharma; Shares Rise
ATHA
In this article:
TCOM

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
FND
QSR
Insiders Dive Out of IBKR As Volumes Begin to Dry Up
IBKR
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 5: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Tesla Makes Production History but Fails to Deliver
TSLA
Here’s How the Crypto Crash Hurt Tesla
BTC
TSLA
Here’s Why Apple Is Investors’ Favorite Stock
AAPL
Everything You Need to Know to Start the Week After the Holiday
META
GreenPower Motor Stock Holds Steady Despite Weak Fiscal Q4 Results
GP
Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals; Shares Fall Over 30%
Insiders Turn Bullish on Athira Pharma; Shares Rise
ATHA