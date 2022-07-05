tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
TNL
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Travel + Leisure: Website Traffic Shows Rising Trends

Story Highlights

Website traffic for Travel + Leisure is improving on a month-over-month basis. Management remains upbeat and expects a robust travel season.

In this article:
In this article:
TNL

After a hiatus of about two years, travel and leisure companies, including Travel + Leisure (NYSE: TNL), are witnessing a spike in demand. So should investors gobble up the TNL stock and shares of other top travel-related companies? 

While consumers are once again opening their wallets, the uncertain economic trajectory continues to play spoilsport. This is making investment decisions tough. Coming to the investors’ aid is TipRanks’ new Website Traffic screener. 

This screener helps track the changes in website traffic, thus providing valuable insights about consumer behavior and its impact on a company’s performance and stock price.  

For TNL, a leading membership and leisure travel company, the tool shows that the traffic is rising swiftly, pointing to a rebound in demand. Looking at month-on-month data, website traffic at travelandleisureco.com was 72.90% higher in April compared to March. 

Moreover, trends improved further in May, wherein traffic rose 27.34% month-on-month despite a higher base. Further, on a year-to-date basis, TNL’s website traffic has surged 583.84% compared to last year’s period.

Now What?

The spike in website traffic is a positive signal for TNL. Furthermore, management remains upbeat and expects to benefit from higher demand. 

During the Q1 conference call, TNL’s CEO Michael D. Brown stated that the company is witnessing “record-setting sales volume per guest” in its timeshare business. Brown added, “We expect occupancy for the remainder of the year to be above 2019 as we anticipate a robust travel season in North America.”

Jefferies analyst David Katz upgraded TNL stock to Buy, thanks to the improving operating environment. 

Katz stated, “The recovery in leisure travel has evolved to where the comparative value proposition of Timeshare continues to improve, which provides confidence in TNL’s FY22 guidance.” 

Notably, TNL expects to deliver adjusted EBITDA in the range of $855 million to $875 million in 2022. Further, it expects volume per guest of about $3,300. Additionally, TNL is repurchasing its stock at an accelerated pace and announced an increase in its share buyback program.

Bottom Line 

The recovery in leisure travel reflected in its rising website traffic and upbeat management commentary is encouraging for TNL. However, macro concerns could pose challenges. 

TNL stock sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, based on two Buy and one Hold recommendation. Further, the average Travel + Leisure price target of $64.67 implies 59.13% upside potential.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
FND
QSR
Insiders Dive Out of IBKR As Volumes Begin to Dry Up
IBKR
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 5: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Tesla Makes Production History but Fails to Deliver
TSLA
Here’s How the Crypto Crash Hurt Tesla
BTC
TSLA
Here’s Why Apple Is Investors’ Favorite Stock
AAPL
Everything You Need to Know to Start the Week After the Holiday
META
GreenPower Motor Stock Holds Steady Despite Weak Fiscal Q4 Results
GP
Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals; Shares Fall Over 30%
Insiders Turn Bullish on Athira Pharma; Shares Rise
ATHA
In this article:
TNL

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
FND
QSR
Insiders Dive Out of IBKR As Volumes Begin to Dry Up
IBKR
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 5: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Tesla Makes Production History but Fails to Deliver
TSLA
Here’s How the Crypto Crash Hurt Tesla
BTC
TSLA
Here’s Why Apple Is Investors’ Favorite Stock
AAPL
Everything You Need to Know to Start the Week After the Holiday
META
GreenPower Motor Stock Holds Steady Despite Weak Fiscal Q4 Results
GP
Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals; Shares Fall Over 30%
Insiders Turn Bullish on Athira Pharma; Shares Rise
ATHA