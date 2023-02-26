Top Trending Stocks Today, 2/26/23, According to Analysts

Which stocks are trending today, according to analysts? TipRanks’ Trending Stocks screener shows you all the stocks that have recently been rated by three or more analysts.

As seen on the screener, here are three trending stocks that have been rated by three or more analysts in the past 72 hours. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock and determine whether you want to follow the trends of Wall Street analysts.

DPZ – Domino’s Pizza – This pizza company stock received seven Buy ratings, eight Hold ratings and two Sell ratings in the past three days. The overall analyst consensus on the stock is a Moderate Buy.

BMBL – Bumble – This online dating stock received eight Buy ratings and four Hold ratings in the past three days. The overall analyst consensus on the stock is a Moderate Buy.

FIVN – Five9 – This cloud software stock received eight Buy ratings and three Hold ratings in the past three days. The overall analyst consensus on the stock is a Moderate Buy.

What Is Analyst Consensus?

TipRanks gives investors all the data they need to make smart investment decisions. Our Stock Forecast pages for each stock show all recent analyst ratings on the stock, and considers all the ratings together to calculate an average analyst consensus – a composite of all analysts’ expectations for a stock’s future. At a glance, you can see whether analysts overall consider a stock a Strong Buy, Moderate Buy, Hold, Moderate Sell, or Strong Sell.

