tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in.

Using a set of proprietary algorithms, the Smart Score collects a range of data for every stock – and sorts it according to 8 factors that are known to influence stock price. The result is a single distilled score, on a 1 to 10 scale, that can tell an investor at a glance the general health of a stock. And a look behind the score is easy to do, and add context to a stock’s performance.

So let’s get an early start on this, and look ‘under the hood’ at 2 stocks that are sending bullish signals to investors – with their ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Scores.

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS)

The first stock we’ll look at is Arhaus, a furniture company based in Ohio and offering its products through 80 showroom stores across the US. The company produces and markets a wide range of furniture for both the home and patio, including full sets for home offices, bedrooms, and living and dining rooms. Arhaus prides itself for working with small artisans around the world on its product sourcing.

While Arhaus maintains a sizable network of brick-and-mortar locations, the company also keeps strong e-commerce segment. Overall, Arhaus works hard at its preferred mode of direct-to-consumer sales. With a long-standing reputation for customer-centered service, innovative product designs, and responsible sourcing, the company has had a high measure of success at this preferred business model.

That success can be seen in latest quarterly financials, for 2Q22. The report showed revenues powering forward by 66% year-over-year to reach $306 million; this made up a significant portion of the year’s six-month gain of 55.5%; from Jan 1 to June 30, Arhaus brought in $553 million at the top line. The company’s net income hit $37 million for the quarter, or 28 cents per share, up 12% y/y.

Peter Keith, 5-star analyst with Piper Sandler, lays out several reasons why Arhaus should continue to bring solid returns for investor, writing: “We think ARHS continues to execute at a high level with (1) New product introductions; (2) Enhanced marketing with improving return on ad spend; & (3) Improved website. Also, we believe ARHS’s value proposition has never been stronger given 50% of its sales are sourced in the US allowing for fewer price increases vis-a-vis the competition.”

Alongside these comments, Keith gives this stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His price target, of $12, suggests that ARHS has a one-year upside of 34%. (To watch Keith’s track record, click here)

Wall Street finds itself in broad agreement with the bullish view here – of the 6 recent analyst reviews on record, 5 are to Buy against just 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $8.92 and its average price target of $11 implies a 23% one-year gain. (See ARHS stock analysis on TipRanks)

The Chef’s Warehouse (CHEF)

Next up is a company that lives in the world of specialty food distribution. The Chef’s Warehouse has operations and locations in major metro areas of the US and Canada; the company got started 30 years ago as a source and distributor of food products for high-end chefs, and today serves top restaurants, hotels, caterers, and gourmet retailers across North America.

This service-oriented company has benefited greatly from the end of COVID restriction and the return to a more normal business climate. The result can be seen in the pattern of quarterly revenue results: steady year-over-year gains for the past two years.

In 2Q22, the most recent quarter, CHEF’s top and bottom line results both beat the industry forecasting. Revenues hit $648.1 million, up 53% year-over-year and some 8% percent above the estimates. At the bottom line, earnings of 51 cents per share clobbered the 35-cent forecast – and came in almost 13x higher than the year-ago quarter’s 4-cent result.

Even better, the company has raised its full year financial guidance, predicting between $2.375 billion and $2.475 billion in total sales for 2022 (up from $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion), and a gross profit between $553 million and $576 million (up from $500 million and $524 million).

BTIG’s 5-star analyst Peter Saleh notes all of this, and does not hold back from rating this company as a Buy. The $46 price target he assigns implies room for ~37% growth in the coming year. (To watch Saleh’s track record, click here)

Backing his stance, Saleh writes, “We believe the current [share] price doesn’t accurately reflect the sales strength and trajectory of the business… We believe the outlook could still prove somewhat conservative as business events and travel resume as we progress into the fall. Flowing through the upside from this quarter places us at the high-end of the new guidance range, so while we have been impressed by the pace of sales growth and margin progression, we are not convinced this is the last of it.”

Overall, CHEF sock has picked up 4 recent analyst reviews, and they are all positive, giving it a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. CHEF shares are currently priced at $33.78 and their $47.75 average price target suggests a 12-month upside potential of 41%. (See CHEF stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ARHS

Arhaus Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesArhaus Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
8d ago
ARHS
Arhaus To Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results On August 11, 2022
ARHS
Why are Analysts Bullish on These Three Consumer Stocks?
ARHS
BROS
More ARHS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ARHS

Press ReleasesArhaus Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
8d ago
ARHS
Press ReleasesArhaus To Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results On August 11, 2022
1M ago
ARHS
Why are Analysts Bullish on These Three Consumer Stocks?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy are Analysts Bullish on These Three Consumer Stocks?
4M ago
ARHS
BROS
More ARHS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Applied Materials Reports Q3 Earnings — Here are the Results
AMAT
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 18: What You Need to Know
KSS
NDX
London Stock Exchange won the investors with increased profits and dividends
NICE Stock Down Despite Q2 Beat; Street Says Buy
NICE
This Insider’s Move Spiked Investors’ Interest in Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) Stock
VRNA
Here’s Why Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) Stock Is Falling
BBBY
Balfour Beatty’s stock jumps as UK construction returns to profit
FTSE
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
XP
HKD
How Will Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) Receive a Boost from the Phillips 66 Deal?
ENB
More Market News >