TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on TSLA Stock?

Analyst Alexander Potter of research firm Piper Sandler is our TipRanks All-star Star of the Day. Remarkably, Potter ranks #453 out of the 8,374 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on TSLA Stock

Looking at Potter’s recommendation for the electric vehicle giant Tesla, we see that over the past year, Potter has had a 60% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 112% in the said period. It is noteworthy that about 28 days ago, the analyst reiterated a Buy rating on TSLA stock.

To date, Potter’s most profitable rating was a Buy on Tesla. The analyst earned a massive 800% return on the call between January 10, 2020, and January 10, 2021.

On an overall basis, copying Potter’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 15.9%, with 46% of your trades generating a profit!

