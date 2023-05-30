tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on TSLA Stock?

Story Highlights

As per TipRanks data, Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler is the Most Accurate and Profitable analyst for TSLA stock over a one-year time frame. Let’s take a closer look at the All-star analyst’s performance.

Analyst Alexander Potter of research firm Piper Sandler is our TipRanks All-star Star of the Day. Remarkably, Potter ranks #453 out of the 8,374 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on TSLA Stock

Looking at Potter’s recommendation for the electric vehicle giant Tesla, we see that over the past year, Potter has had a 60% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 112% in the said period. It is noteworthy that about 28 days ago, the analyst reiterated a Buy rating on TSLA stock.

To date, Potter’s most profitable rating was a Buy on Tesla. The analyst earned a massive 800% return on the call between January 10, 2020, and January 10, 2021.

On an overall basis, copying Potter’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 15.9%, with 46% of your trades generating a profit!

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

Disclosure

