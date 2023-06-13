tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on AMD Stock?

Story Highlights

Analyst Matt Ramsay of TD Cowen is the Most Accurate and Profitable analyst for AMD stock over a one-year time frame. Let’s take a look at the All-star analyst’s performance in detail.

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Matt Ramsay of research firm TD Cowen. Remarkably, Ramsay ranks #10 out of the 8,414 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on AMD Stock

When we look at Ramsay’s recommendation for the multinational semiconductor company AMD, we see that over the past year, Ramsay has had an 86% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 60.95% in the said period. It is noteworthy that last month, Ramsay reiterated a Buy rating on AMD stock.

On an overall basis, copying Ramsay’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 29.4%, with 68% of your trades generating a profit!

Not Just AMD

Ramsay’s main sector of coverage is Technology in five markets, including the U.S. and the U.K. To date, his most profitable rating was a Buy on the technology stock Nvidia Corporation (NVDA). The analyst earned a massive 246% return on the call between January 12, 2016, and January 12, 2017.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

Disclosure

More News & Analysis on AMD

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a Major Player in Massive IPO of Chip-Designing Rival, Arm
Market NewsIntel (NASDAQ:INTC) a Major Player in Massive IPO of Chip-Designing Rival, Arm
5h ago
AMD
INTC
AMD Stock: There’s Opportunity in Embedded Markets but Valuation Is Stretched, Says J.P. Morgan
AMD
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
AMD
BITF
More AMD Latest News >

