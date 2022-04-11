Tilray Stock: Positive Developments Counter Canadian Headwinds

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Tilray Stock: Positive Developments Counter Canadian Headwinds

Tilray’s (TLRY) FQ3 results showed that the struggle for share of the recreational Canadian cannabis market continues.

The Q3 post-tax sales fell by 13% sequentially to $33.2 million, following a 27% decline in Q2. Additionally, Tilray’s share of the market came under more pressure – dropping from Q2’s 12.8% to 10.7% in the quarter.

That said, despite these soft spots, and unlike in previous quarters, Jefferies’ Owen Bennett says there were “some signs for optimism.” For one, exhibiting the “smallest” sequential drop decline in over a year, the overall share loss has “slowed,” while in vape and pre-rolls, Tilray is actually seeing market share gains. Additionally, Bennett points to the “actions being taken that could mean better near-term trends in flower, including potency, new innovations, and bud-tender engagement.”

Another factor to consider is that, ultimately, Canada adult-use sales account for roughly 25% of the overall group gross profit. And promisingly, the other parts of the business are “performing well.”

In the international cannabis segment, estimated post-tax sales increased by over 15% quarter-over-quarter, while the company is in a great position in the “key” German market, boasting approximately a 20% market share. Post-tax sales grew by over 6% sequentially in the Wellness segment (which accounts for around 15% of group gross profit), and in beverage alcohol – which represents just shy of 30% of group gross profit – post-tax sales increased by 43% from the prior quarter. Not to mention, Tilray-owned Manitoba Harvest has just formed an exclusive partnership with Whole Foods.

Lastly, Tilray has US THC optionality. “This is key for material re-rating of all cannabis names, in our view,” Bennett opined. “It has existing US consumer assets that can be leveraged into THC (Sweetwater, Breckenridge, Manitoba Harvest), made a recent first move into THC when it acquired optionality on MedMen converts (with a clear path to control). It also has a balance sheet and existing ATM that would suggest more deals could come.”

As such, Bennett rates TLRY stock a Buy along with a $15.60 price target. This target suggests the stock will be changing hands for ~167% premium a year from now. (To watch Bennett’s track record, click here)

Most analysts, however, disagree with Bennett’s stance; only one additional review is positive, with all 6 others staying on the sidelines, resulting in a Hold consensus rating. However, there are still decent gains projected here; going by the $9.26 average target, shares will rise ~45% over the next 12 months. (See Tilray stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.