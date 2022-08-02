tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tilray Lost Money in 2022, But 2023 Might Be Different, Says Analyst

Canadian cannabis concern Tilray (TLRY) got a big boost from earnings last week. The company reported that it grew its sales 8% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, and grew sales 22% for the year as a whole.

Tilray wasn’t profitable, of course. Indeed, the company reported net losses of $458 million in Q4, and $434 million for the year as a whole. But investors forgave that oversight, keying in instead on management’s promise to produced between $70 million and $80 million in “adjusted EBITDA” in fiscal 2023, and to turn “free-cash flow positive in its operating business units” as well.

This week, Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett joined in the general good feeling about Tilray’s news, commenting that he saw “signs of Canadian improvement” in Tilray’s results, and was “impressed” with the performance of the company’s beverages and hemp delivery businesses — while also expressing some hope that Tilray will be able to capitalize upon its “industry-best” positioning in international markets.

Within Canada, cannabis sales to adults (i.e. recreational cannabis sales) seem to have declined 27% sequentially in Q2 and 13% in Q3 — but rose 4% in Tilray’s Q4.

Outside of Canada — but inside the U.S. — Tilray’s beverages sales grew 16% sequentially, with sales expanding into new states, and with strong profit margins of nearly 60% on those sales. Hemp sales were up 10% sequentially, and Bennett sees Tilray expanding its operations further into sales of CBD — a potential $1 billion market, according to the analyst.

Farther abroad, the picture isn’t as pretty, with “international” sales declining 11% sequentially, “largely due to curtailed shipments to Israel.” Still, Bennett believes that Tilray’s 20% market share in Germany for example, where recreational marijuana sales should become legal in 2024, holds promise. Bennett says he is assigning “meaningful” value to this future business.

Speaking of dollars (and cents), Bennett observes that Tilray has already cut $100 million from its cost structure, which helped gross profit margins to improve 131 basis points sequentially in Q4. He further expects to see nearly $100 million more ($98 million to be precise) in “advisory fees and shared synergies” saved from Tilray’s purchase of Hexo over the next four years.

Based on these assumptions, and last week’s results, Bennett says he’s expecting Tilray to produce $670 million in sales this year, with “adjusted” gross margins of 35.1%, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $69 million.

It’s worth pointing out that both this EBITDA number and the revenue number are lower than what Bennett was previously projecting for Tilray. It’s also worth noting that $69 million in EBITDA actually falls below the entire range of Tilray’s own guidance for the coming year. Nevertheless, Bennett is sticking with his buy rating on Tilray stock, and trusting that management will be true to its word on free cash flow at least, generating positive FCF in 2023. (To watch Bennett’s track record, click here)

Most on the Street are not in Bennett’s bullish corner when it comes to Tilray, with TipRanks analytics exhibiting the stock as a Hold. Based on 9 analysts polled over the last 3 months, 3 rate TLRY a Buy, 5 issue a Hold, while just one suggests a Sell.

But TipRanks might as well have said “buy” — because analysts, on average, think the stock, currently at $3.90, could zoom ahead to $5.49 within a year, delivering ~41% profits to new investors. (See TLRY stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TLRY

Press ReleasesTilray Brands, Inc. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2022 Results
5d ago
TLRY
Tilray Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What You Need to Know
TLRY
Why TLRY Stock Seems Poised for a Reversal Rally
TLRY
More TLRY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TLRY

Press ReleasesTilray Brands, Inc. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2022 Results
5d ago
TLRY
Stock Analysis & IdeasTilray Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What You Need to Know
6d ago
TLRY
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy TLRY Stock Seems Poised for a Reversal Rally
27d ago
TLRY
More TLRY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Falls 9% Despite Earnings Beat, High Growth
onsemi Stock Slips Despite Impressive Q2 Results, Upbeat Q3 Guidance
ON
Leading Insider Makes Private Investment in TherapeuticsMD Worth $15M
TXMD
Despite Upbeat Q2 Earnings, Caterpillar Loses Investors’ Interest
CAT
Valvoline Gears up to Divest Global Products Business, Post Q3 Results
VVV
Uber Posts Q2 Beat as Indicated by Website Traffic; Shares Up 12%
UBER
Here’s Why Lexicon Stock Rallied 7.6% in Monday’s Extended Trade
LXRX
Boeing to Expand Presence in Japan; Shares Pop 6%
BA
Estée Lauder in Talks to Buy High-End Luxury Brand Tom Ford
EL
More Market News >