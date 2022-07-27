tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tilray Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What You Need to Know

All eyes might be on the tech giants’ earnings reports this week but there are other intriguing financial statements that are also being released. Before the opening bell rings on Thursday’s market action, Tilray (TLRY) will announce its fiscal fourth quarter results (May quarter).

Jefferies’ Owen Bennett expects a “mixed” showing with share losses continuing in the difficult Canadian cannabis market, although to a “flatter” extent than before. While the analyst calls the performance in the Canadian adult use market “unhelpful,” following the quarter’s end and taking into consideration recent action on pricing, there have been “signs of improvement,” and over the past two months, Tilray has been reclaiming market share.

But beyond the quarter, it’s the other parts of the business which Bennett finds most appealing.

On the international front, with a ~20% market share of the German industry, and in anticipation of recreational cannabis (Germany could legalize cannabis sometime in the next couple of years), the company is “very well positioned in this key market.”

Furthermore, new launches and distribution gains should “continue to support” the beverages segment, while the recent distribution deal with Whole Foods for its Manitoba Harvest hemp products has also “bolstered” the outlook.

Lastly, with federal legalization south of the border still set to provide a catalyst at some point, US THC “optionality” is of vital importance to the outlook. “This is key for material re-rating of all cannabis names, in our view,” says Bennett. “It has existing US consumer assets that can be leveraged into THC (Sweetwater, Breckenridge, Manitoba Harvest), and made a recent first move into THC when it acquired optionality on MedMen converts (with a clear path to control).”

As for the numbers, Bennett anticipates FQ4 revenue of $149.1 million, a sequential drop of 1.8% (consensus has $152.7 million), while margins are also likely to “see pressure,” with adj. gross margins up by only 30bps sequentially to 26.5%, lower than the Street’s expectation of 27.3%.

All told, Bennett rates TLRY shares a Buy rating, while lowering his price target from $15.6 to $12. Still, the revised figure makes room for 12-month gains of an ample 255%. (To watch Bennett’s track record, click here)

At first look, Bennett’s prospects don’t appear too favorable amongst Wall Street’s analyst corps right now. Based on 6 Holds and 2 Buys, the stock has a Hold consensus rating. However, there’s some nice gains projected here; at $5.89, the average target suggests shares will rise ~81% in the year ahead. It will be interesting to see whether the analysts upgrade their ratings or cut price targets over the coming months. (See TLRY stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TLRY

Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy TLRY Stock Seems Poised for a Reversal Rally
21d ago
TLRY
Gerber’s Tweets Infuse Optimism in Cannabis Industry
IIPR
MSOS
Tilray Medical Launches Sleep-Oriented CBN Night Oil for Medical Cannabis Patients in Canada
TLRY
More TLRY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TLRY

Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy TLRY Stock Seems Poised for a Reversal Rally
21d ago
TLRY
Market NewsGerber’s Tweets Infuse Optimism in Cannabis Industry
2M ago
IIPR
MSOS
Press ReleasesTilray Medical Launches Sleep-Oriented CBN Night Oil for Medical Cannabis Patients in Canada
2M ago
TLRY
More TLRY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Loblaw Beats on Earnings, Misses Revenue Estimates; Shares Down 3.8%
Bristol Myers’ Upbeat Q2 Earnings Fail to Impress Investors
BMY
Here’s Why Teva Shares are Trending Higher Today
TEVA
Boeing Stock Takes Flight Despite Q2 Miss
BA
Here’s What Triggered the Rally in Revolution Medicines Stock
RVMD
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CMG
PGY
Shopify CEO Takes to Twitter to Lament Layoffs
SHOP
Pagaya Technologies Stock Explodes Again
PGY
Investors Are Lovin’ McDonald’s Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Comparable Sales
MCD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 27: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >