This Week in Crypto: Regulatory Crackdown, Macro Backdrop Kill Momentum

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

This Week in Crypto: Regulatory Crackdown, Macro Backdrop Kill Momentum

Story Highlights

This week in crypto, bullish momentum finally came to an end amid a decision from the Department of Justice along with macroeconomic news.

After two weeks of bullish crypto momentum, Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) winning streak ended abruptly this week. The legacy token was on the verge of beating its 10-year-old record of maintaining 15 consecutive days of green candles. However, the streak ended on January 18 after BTC dropped below support at $21,500. 

At writing, BTC was consolidating just below the $21,000 mark. BTC’s pullback from earlier weekly highs can be attributed in part to the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) decision to unveil an “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” on January 18. 

Another potential reason behind retreating Bitcoin prices was the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) figure released this week. Contrary to expectations, December 2022’s producer price index (PPI) stood at 6.2% year-over-year (YoY) compared to the previous figure of 7.3%, signaling easing inflation. With investors speculating that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow its pace of interest rate hikes, BTC and other major cryptocurrencies experienced a sharp sell-off that shrunk weekly returns after the data was published.

Solana Leads Altcoins to the Upside

Most altcoins were able to sustain the previous week’s upward momentum, with Solana (SOL) establishing itself as one of the leading outperformers on the upside. Following months of declines in the aftermath of the FTX meltdown, SOL registered an impressive 31% gain over the last week, primarily due to increased developer activity, user adoption, and a series of promising announcements.

While several other altcoins also recorded double-digit returns, this week’s standout performance came from Decentraland (MANA), Frax Finance (FRX), and Aptos (APT). The value of Decentraland (MANA) jumped by nearly 67.37% this week after the metaverse platform revealed its partnership with the Australian Open (AO) tennis tournament. 

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH-USD) -based project Frax Finance (FRX) propelled its way into the top 100 cryptos by capitalization this week after surging 65% over the last seven sessions. This positive price action in the value of FRX and other liquid staking cryptocurrencies can be connected to Ethereum’s upcoming “Shanghai” upgrade, after which users can withdraw their Ethereum currently staked to validate network activity.

Aptos’ APT token was another strong performer after jumping by roughly 54% this week. The value of the Layer-1 blockchain’s native APT token surged following news that Web3 infrastructure provider Moralis will be integrating with Aptos. The fresh integration will add support for all existing API endpoints, build a dedicated Aptos API, and incorporate real-time data streaming via webhooks from Aptos to Moralis.

Monero and ApeCoin Face Relentless Resistance

Despite the broadly positive performance recorded across the crypto landscape over the last seven sessions, Monero (XMR) and ApeCoin (APE) significantly underperformed their peers after both tokens lost nearly 5% of their value. Monero’s falling hashrate is among the key reasons behind this week’s drop in value. The value of XMR briefly rallied last week but began consolidating soon after and is currently trading 70% below its previous all-time high.

ApeCoin (APE), on the other hand, continues to battle price corrections due to a consistent drop in the number of daily active users on the network. The asset’s trading volume has steadily dipped in recent weeks amid weak investor sentiment due to the unexpected decline in its open interest (OI) rate.

Australia’s New Stablecoin, a $500 Million Web3 Fund, and More

Amid the growing interest in digitizing national currencies and central bank experimentation, the National Bank of Australia (NAB) is the latest central bank to unveil blockchain initiatives with a plan to launch an AUD-pegged stablecoin atop the Ethereum blockchain by mid-2023. The AUDN stablecoin aims to streamline cross-border transactions and carbon credit trading, helping users overcome hassles associated with the SWIFT payment network.

Switching gears to funding and investment trends, venture capital firm Hashkey Capital has closed a $500 million investment round. These funds will be allocated across infrastructure, tools, and applications designed to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain, Web3, and other emerging technologies. At the same time, SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci has invested in a new crypto company founded by FTX US’s ex-President Brett Harrison.

Last but not least, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has implemented an “international crypto enforcement action” in coordination with France against Hong Kong-based P2P crypto platform Bitzlato and its founder Anatoly Legkodymov for involvement in unlicensed money transmissions worth more than $700 million. The news sparked an immediate sell-off across the crypto ecosystem before a modest rebound from lows took hold.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Carvana Stock Could Become a ‘More Compelling’ Buyout Target, but Not Just Yet, Says Oppenheimer
Stock Analysis & IdeasCarvana Stock Could Become a ‘More Compelling’ Buyout Target, but Not Just Yet, Says Oppenheimer
39m ago
CVNA
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
ZI
CAL
Buy Boeing and Sell Alphabet Stock, Says Piper Sandler
BA
SPX
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Carvana Stock Could Become a ‘More Compelling’ Buyout Target, but Not Just Yet, Says Oppenheimer
Stock Analysis & IdeasCarvana Stock Could Become a ‘More Compelling’ Buyout Target, but Not Just Yet, Says Oppenheimer
39m ago
CVNA
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
58m ago
ZI
CAL
Buy Boeing and Sell Alphabet Stock, Says Piper Sandler
Stock Analysis & IdeasBuy Boeing and Sell Alphabet Stock, Says Piper Sandler
4h ago
BA
SPX
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >