This Chinese Stock is Unveiling Its Own Version of ChatGPT

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

This Chinese Stock is Unveiling Its Own Version of ChatGPT

Story Highlights

Individual investors can’t invest in privately-held Open AI, ChatGPT’s parent company. However, they can gain exposure to this exciting space by investing in modestly-valued Baidu, which is set to launch its own answer to ChatGPT in March.

Interest in artificial intelligence (AI) has been surging since the November release of ChatGPT, and Chinese tech giant Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) could be a key beneficiary of this. Reports note that Baidu is readying for the launch of its own answer to ChatGPT in March. I’m bullish on Baidu stock as a way to invest in a potential AI leader at an undemanding valuation.

Interest in Artificial Intelligence Surges

ChatGPT has gained incredible traction in a short time since its release less than three months ago. People are asking it to answer questions and even asking it to do their homework and write essays for them. ChatGPT even famously passed the bar exam.

While many investors would line up for the chance to invest in this technology, ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI is private. OpenAI’s investors include Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and a star-studded list of top private equity investors and Silicon Valley luminaries. The company was founded by Elon Musk and Sam Altman and is backed by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. But for now, investing in OpenAI is out of reach for the average investor. 

However, there are other ways to gain exposure to the growth of artificial intelligence, and China’s search giant Baidu is an attractive way to gain exposure to this exciting space. The stock could be the next beneficiary of the wave of investor enthusiasm for all things AI that’s sweeping over the market.

For example, C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock has surged over 120% year-to-date as investor interest in artificial intelligence continues to build, but the reasonably-valued Baidu looks like a sensible way for interested investors to gain exposure to AI.  

Baidu is No Newcomer to AI

Reports note that Baidu’s artificial intelligence solution will be integrated into its own search engine in March. Baidu would be one of just a handful of tech companies worldwide that has unveiled this type of technology to the public. It would also be the first company to bring this technology to China, where the government blocks access to ChatGPT and takes what some observers call a strong-handed approach to regulating internet usage in the country. 

Baidu’s growth has fallen behind that of its Chinese tech rivals in recent times, but its well-timed shift towards AI several years ago could soon begin to bear fruit. The company has spent the last few years investing in self-driving cars, deep-learning models, and even image-generation technology similar to Open AI’s Dall-E. The chatbot is being trained in both Chinese and English, so the potential market is huge. 

Beyond the Hype

Beyond the hype, unleashing its own version of ChatGPT could open new revenue streams for Baidu. After gaining cultural relevance, ChatGPT subsequently capitalized on this interest by introducing ChatGPT Plus, a subscription service that will cost users $20 a month.

ChatGPT Plus gives members priority access to ChatGPT (which often becomes inaccessible due to high demand), faster response times, and access to new features. It’s too early to say how successful OpenAI’s monetization efforts will be, but it shows that the potential to monetize this technology is there.

Right now, advertising from its Search business accounts for the vast majority of Baidu’s revenue, but it has faced increasing challenges in this area in recent years from ByteDance and other competitors. Growth in its core Search business peaked several years ago, and the stock has fallen almost 30% over the last five years.

This necessitates the ability to commercialize other businesses, and artificial intelligence represents a way to make this pivot. Successfully monetizing its artificial intelligence offerings would be a boon for Baidu.

A Comparatively Inexpensive Valuation 

Baidu looks fairly attractive from a valuation perspective. The stock trades at under 17 times 2023 earnings, which is a discount to the S&P 500’s (SPX) forward P/E of 20.9x. It also trades at 3.2 times sales, which is attractive compared to many of its tech-sector peers. 

For example, other companies associated with artificial intelligence, such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), trade at about 21 times 2023 earnings and just under 5 times sales. Pure-play AI company C3.ai is not yet profitable and trades at a steeper price-to-sales multiple of around 10x.  

Is BIDU Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Analysts currently view Baidu as a Moderate Buy. Of the 21 analysts covering the stock, 15 call it a Buy, five have a Hold rating on it, and one analyst says that it’s a Sell. The average BIDU stock price target of $159.93 implies 4.4% upside potential from the stock’s current price.

The Takeaway

In conclusion, Baidu looks like an interesting, under-the-radar way to get exposure to AI technology. The stock trades at a reasonable valuation, giving investors a good way to invest in this exciting space. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BIDU

New at TipRanks: All-in-One Technical Analysis Tool
TipRanks LabsNew at TipRanks: All-in-One Technical Analysis Tool
4h ago
BIDU
Which ChatGPT Stock Is Best?
CRM
IBM
Baidu Soars as ChatGPT Style Bot Likely to Debut by March
BIDU
More BIDU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BIDU

New at TipRanks: All-in-One Technical Analysis Tool
TipRanks LabsNew at TipRanks: All-in-One Technical Analysis Tool
4h ago
BIDU
Which ChatGPT Stock Is Best?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich ChatGPT Stock Is Best?
1d ago
CRM
IBM
Baidu Soars as ChatGPT Style Bot Likely to Debut by March
Market NewsBaidu Soars as ChatGPT Style Bot Likely to Debut by March
1d ago
BIDU
More BIDU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >