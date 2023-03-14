These Bank Stocks Could Beat the Market

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

These Bank Stocks Could Beat the Market

Story Highlights

Investors weary of investing in bank stocks after the collapse of SVB Financial can leverage the TipRanks Top Smart Score Stocks tool to identify stocks that can beat market averages.

The collapse of SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) wreaked havoc on the banking sector and led to a sell-off in bank stocks, causing the S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) to decline about 12.3% yesterday. Wondering if it’s still safe to invest in bank stocks? If yes, then which stocks to consider? TipRanks has a very quick and easy solution to this problem.

Our Top Smart Score Stocks tool helps identify stocks that have a greater potential to beat the market. The tool assigns a score to each stock between 1 and 10, on the basis of eight different factors. It is worth mentioning that shares with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have historically outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a wide margin. 

Today, we have handpicked three bank stocks that are carrying an Outperform Smart Score of 9 or 10: PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE:FITB), and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 

Let’s take a closer look at these stocks.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

PNC stock boasts a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. The stock also has positive signals from retail investors, hedge funds, and insiders. Our data shows that insiders bought PNC stock worth $1 million in the past three months. The stock also enjoys bullish Blogger sentiment and a Very Positive News Sentiment on TipRanks. Lastly, an ROE of 11.9% is also encouraging.

PNC Financial provides consumer and business banking services. With $552.31 billion in total assets, PNC is the 6th largest bank in the U.S. PNC increased dividend payouts for 12 consecutive years, including the 2020 pandemic year, in which several banks had frozen or cut their dividends. The stock’s current yield is 4.61%, much higher than the sector average of 2.11%.

Currently, PNC stock seems to be highly undervalued, which makes it an attractive stock. Its price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.9x is trading at a discount of 33.6% from its five-year average of 14.92.

Is PNC a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about PNC stock. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buy, five Hold, and two Sell recommendations. The average price target of $174.88 implies 34.5% upside potential from current levels. The stock is down 17.7% so far in 2023.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third has an Outperform Smart Score of nine. The stock also has a Positive signal from the hedge funds. Our data shows that hedge funds bought 173.8K shares of the company in the last quarter. FITB stock also enjoys bullish Blogger sentiment. Lastly, an ROE of 12.4% is another positive factor.

With assets of $207.4 billion as of December 31, 2022, Fifth Third operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. On the strength of its strong capital position, the company continues to diversify its revenue through strategic acquisitions. Furthermore, it delivered a strong performance in the last reported quarter with a 52.6% efficiency ratio. The ratio measures expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Additionally, the recent decline in share price has made the stock even more promising. Its current P/E ratio of 9.1x is trading at a discount of 15.1% from the stock’s five-year average of 10.72.

Is FITB a Good Buy?

FITB stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. This is based on five Buy and four Hold recommendations. The average price target of $39.83 implies 51.7% upside potential from current levels. Shares of the company have tanked 19.6% year-to-date.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp has a Smart Score of nine on TipRanks. Hedge funds have maintained a positive outlook on the KEY stock. Our data shows that hedge funds bought 528.3K shares of the company in the fourth quarter. Bloggers are bullish on the stock, while News Sentiment is positive.

KeyCorp provides banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products. The company has an asset base of $189.8 billion. KeyCorp’s top line continues to benefit from the high-interest environment. Also, the bank’s efforts to maintain cost discipline are commendable.

Following the 27% dip in the stock’s price yesterday due to investors dumping shares on SVB’s failure woes, KEY seems undervalued. Its current P/E ratio of 8.1x is trading at a discount of 26.2% from its five-year average of 11.05.

Is KeyCorp a Good Stock to Buy?

KeyCorp has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. This is based on five Buy, seven Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The average price target of $19.63 implies 72.5% upside potential from current levels. KEY stock is down 34.6% so far in 2023.

Last Words

The Federal Reserve’s strict vigilance on the performance of banks through the annual stress tests makes it less likely that the 2008 Financial Crisis episode will repeat itself. Interestingly, the recent bank sell-off has created attractive entry points for investors.

Meanwhile, investors can also leverage TipRanks’ Experts Center tool to identify top stocks that can outperform the broader market averages.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler
The FlyKeyCorp upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler
4d ago
KEY
KeyCorp upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird
KEY
KeyCorp cuts FY23 NII growth view to 1%-4% from 6%-9%
KEY
More KEY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler
The FlyKeyCorp upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler
4d ago
KEY
KeyCorp upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird
The FlyKeyCorp upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird
4d ago
KEY
KeyCorp cuts FY23 NII growth view to 1%-4% from 6%-9%
The FlyKeyCorp cuts FY23 NII growth view to 1%-4% from 6%-9%
7d ago
KEY
More KEY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >