These 2 Momentum Stocks Are Gaining Steam — Here’s Why Big Banks Say They’re Headed Higher

Momentum investing is a perennial favorite strategy for stock investors – after all, following the winners always sounds like a good idea. Momentum names are the stocks that started climbing and just kept going. Once that momentum kicks in, these stocks don’t stop to wait for anything. Instead, they keep running on a combination of investor confidence and a prevailing trend.

However, the law of gravity applies in the market just as it does in the physical world – what goes up must eventually come down. The key to success in momentum investing is knowing when to sell and lock in gains, so you’re not left standing when the music stops.

Finding the best momentum stocks takes more than simply chasing sharp gains. The Wall Street analysts know this, which is why they look beyond the hype and trends to the underlying data – from earnings reports and verified metrics to future projections and forecasts – that support a stock’s upward move.

We’ve used the TipRanks database to identify two momentum stocks that are gaining steam – and that analysts say still have more room to run. Both are rated as Buys and are already up more than 40% this year. Let’s take a closer look and see what else makes them compelling picks in today’s market.

APi Group Corporation (APG)

The business world is complex. Successful enterprises tend to focus on their core work, making sure to get that right, to make it profitable, to use it to build a loyal customer base. But in all of that, there are the daily tasks of mundane existence – keeping up the building, maintaining the AC, bringing fire safety systems up to code – and these tasks can divert attention from the core business.

But those tasks can’t be ignored, either, and the first stock we’re looking at here, APi Group, has made its own living providing exactly those services. APi is a professional services firm, providing life safety, security, and other specialty services for a varied enterprise customer base that spans a wide range of industries around the world.

Drilling down, we find that APi splits its business into two broad segments, Safety Services and Specialty Services. Under the first category, APi supplies a wide range of services related to fire control and protection, including access control, emergency and exit lighting, hazard systems, fire alarm and detection systems, fire pumps, fire sprinkler systems, temperature scanning, and remote monitoring. The company also offers elevator and escalator services through this division, featuring contractual maintenance, modernization, inspections and testing, and on-demand repair.

APi Group’s Specialty Services are more varied, and include services in building infrastructure, HVAC, and parts fabrication. The company has specific expertise in electric and gas utilities, fiber optics, water and sewer systems, HVAC installations, building information and control systems, and piping and ventilation systems.

The company set up its two-sided organization over the last few years, following its 2022 acquisition of the fire and security firm Chubb. That acquisition was valued at approximately $3.1 billion and brought the UK-based Chubb into APi’s fold, as one of the many top-tier partners under APi’s umbrella.

When we turn to APi’s financial results, we find that the company last reported results for 1Q25, and beat the forecasts at both the top and bottom lines. The company’s revenue, at $1.72 billion for the quarter, was $63.5 million better than expected and was up 7.5% year-over-year. APi’s bottom line, reported as a non-GAAP EPS of $0.37, was a penny better than the forecast and was up 8.8% from the prior-year period. We should note here that APG stock is up 45% so far this year.

This momentum stock has caught the attention of JPMorgan analyst Tomohiko Sano, who sees potential in the company’s addressable market and its fundamentals for expansion. Sano writes, “APG has transitioned from a post-Chubb integration story to a streamlined operator with two focused platforms: Safety Services and Specialty Services. Firsthand discussions with site leaders and end customers during our visit revealed consistent messaging and operational discipline across the field. The market is fragmented against a TAM of $160B, and we expect multiple expansion with improvements in EBITDA margin driven by rising share and increased service revenue (aiming for 60%). We believe APG’s platform strength is now more visible and more scalable than during our prior view… While the stock has performed well year to date, we see further upside as fundamentals strengthen and the visibility into margin expansion and capital deployment improves.”

These comments back up the analyst’s Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating, while his $42 price target implies a one-year upside potential of 21%. (To watch Sano’s track record, click here)

There are 9 recent analyst reviews on APG shares, and they are unanimously positive to give the stock its Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are currently priced at $34.68 and their $38.21 average target price indicates room for a 10% upside on the one-year horizon. (See APG stock forecast)

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

The second stock on our momentum list, National Fuel Gas Company, is a diversified energy firm with operations at all levels of the natural gas industry: upstream, midstream, and downstream. The company operates through four distinct business segments, each with its own focus on the gas sector: exploration & production, pipeline & storage, gathering, and utility. These business segments develop gas resources, move it to the tank farms, and then transfer it to the end-use customers. National Fuel is based in Williamsville, in western New York; its E&P activities are located in the Appalachian region of northwestern Pennsylvania, and its utility customer base, both residential and commercial, is located in adjacent regions of Pennsylvania and New York.

Some numbers will show the scale of National Fuel’s business. The company’s holdings for gas production total approximately 1.2 million net acres and generated 1.2 bcf per day, while its midstream network includes some 2,800 miles’ worth of pipelines. On the utility side, National Fuel boasts 755,000 customers. The company has a history of making strong investments to support and enhance the business; since 2010, National Fuel has put $2.9 billion into its midstream services, and over $1 billion into utility safety.

Over the past several years, the US natural gas sector has been expanding, as industries seek to shift away from coal and into less expensive and cleaner-burning fuels. Natural gas offers advantages on both fronts, and in the past year National Fuel has been rising as well. The company jumped on that, and in 2020 spent over $500 million to acquire integrated upstream and midstream gathering assets in Pennsylvania from a Royal Dutch Shell subsidiary.

More recently, the company’s stock price is up, by 52% in the past 12 months and 48% for the year to date. National Fuel now has a market cap of just over $8 billion. Of interest to return-minded investors, National Fuel has a reliable dividend history, and in its last declaration, on June 12, the company instituted a 4% bump in the payment, for its 55th consecutive annual dividend increase. The current payment of 53.5 cents annualizes to $2.14 per common share and gives a forward yield of 2.4%.

Looking at the company’s earnings, we see that National Fuel brought in $729.95 million in revenue during its fiscal 2Q25. This was up 16% year over year, although it missed the forecast by $44.6 million. The company reported a non-GAAP EPS of $2.39, a figure that was 18 cents per share better than had been anticipated.

Bank of America analyst Kalei Akamine likes NFG shares, and he writes of the company’s recent past and likely prospects, saying, “Since acquiring the Eastern Development Area from Shell in 2020, productivity has gotten increasingly better. Our review of recent data shows production tracking 2.6 bcf per thousand feet, 16% ahead of management expectations. We believe this enables a more capital efficient program through the end of the decade. Near term, we see better productivity and strip pricing supporting a strong guide for fiscal 2026, that will be provided with August results.”

Looking ahead, Akamine gives some additional reasons to buy into this stock, adding, “While we note some regulatory risk that may be a headwind to new out of basin egress and operational risk in growing production in the EDA we believe that recent well data, the upstream development outlook, and federal regulatory support for new pipelines have tipped the risk/reward balance creating an attractive entry point.”

The BofA analyst goes on to put a Buy rating on NFG shares, which he supports with a $107 price objective, suggesting a 21% upside potential for the stock in the next 12 months. (To watch Akamine’s track record, click here)

National Fuel’s shares have picked up 5 recent analyst reviews, and the 3-to-2 split favoring Buy over Hold gives the stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. NFG is priced at $88.58, and its $96.25 average target price implies a 9% upside by this time next year. (See NFG stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

