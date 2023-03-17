There’s an Opportunity Brewing in Netflix Stock, Says Oppenheimer

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

There’s an Opportunity Brewing in Netflix Stock, Says Oppenheimer

“Attractive at current levels,” is a phrase investors have come across many times over the past year. That of course is down to the battering many equities have taken against the backdrop of economic uncertainty and persistently high inflation/rising interest rates.

However, there is a good reason why some phrases get overused and having pulled back since its post-earnings bump, it is one used by Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein to highlight the opportunity Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares currently present to investors.

After a “strong” Q4, Netflix shares surged ahead, but then due to a combination of “fears around higher churn from enforcing password sharing, slower ad launch, and Fed fears,” pulled back again. “However,” Helfstein says, “we believe nothing has changed from our original thesis: advertising increases the TAM, content competition is easing, and paid account sharing will be a long-term tailwind.”

That last point is an interesting one because although Helfstein expects the enforcement of account sharing to “drive material upside” to revenue over the long term, investors see this issue as a headwind to the stock. Dependent on the recapture rate, Helfstein forecasts revenue upside anywhere between $2–8 billion, amounting to 6– 23% to his 2023 revenue estimate. “More importantly,” notes the 5-star analyst, “the incremental revenue would be close to 100% margin.”

On where the company stands vs. the growing competition, Helfstein notes that in Q4, Netflix boasted the second highest net adds. At 7.6 million, the company trailed Paramount+ at 9.9 million, but beat Peacock’s 5 million adds, Discovery+/HBO Max’s 1.1 million and Hulu’s 0.8 million, while Disney+ shed 2.4 million subs. Peacock and Disney+ aside, all streamers’ outlook calls for increased content spend.

“However,” Helfstein added, “all competitors talked about increased focus on profitability, especially through reduced marketing expenses.” To the analyst, this suggests we are now “past peak competition.”

To this end, Helfstein rates NFLX stock as Outperform (i.e. Buy) alongside a $415 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of ~37% from the current trading price. (To watch Helfstein’s track record, click here)

Looking at the ratings breakdown, based on 17 Buys, 16 Holds and 2 Sells, the analyst consensus rates this stock a Moderate Buy. According to the $356.20 average target, a year from now the shares will be changing hands for a 17% premium. (See Netflix stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Netflix price target raised to $400 from $395 at Citi
The FlyNetflix price target raised to $400 from $395 at Citi
2d ago
NFLX
Netflix share pullback brings buying opportunity, says Oppenheimer
NFLX
Verizon offers one year of Netflix for free through its +play subscription hub
VZ
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Netflix price target raised to $400 from $395 at Citi
The FlyNetflix price target raised to $400 from $395 at Citi
2d ago
NFLX
Netflix share pullback brings buying opportunity, says Oppenheimer
The FlyNetflix share pullback brings buying opportunity, says Oppenheimer
3d ago
NFLX
Verizon offers one year of Netflix for free through its +play subscription hub
The FlyVerizon offers one year of Netflix for free through its +play subscription hub
8d ago
VZ
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >