The SPY Has Another 18% to Go, Based on over 6K Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

The SPY Has Another 18% to Go, Based on over 6K Analysts

Story Highlights

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust could head north. TipRanks’ groundbreaking ETF Forecast & Price Target offering shows a decent upside in SPY.   

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is among the top ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds). But before investing in SPY, it’s essential to satisfy the fundamental question of what will be its worth at some point in the future. Investors could leverage TipRanks’ exclusive ETF Forecast & Price Target tool to find answers. Based on the recommendations of 6,186 analysts, the 12-month average SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust price target of $466.91 implies 17.79% upside potential.

Learn more about TipRanks’ forecasts and price targets for individual ETFs. 

While the SPY has decent upside potential, TipRanks’ data shows that this ETF has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Among the 6,186 analysts providing ratings on 505 holdings of SPY, 56.76% have given a Buy rating, 37.08% have assigned a Hold rating, and 6.16% have given a Sell rating.

Is SPY a Good ETF?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust tracks the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and aims to offer returns similar to the benchmark index. The ETF is highly diversified across 24 separate industry groups and focuses on large-cap stocks, thus reducing the investors’ overall risk. 

SPY has delivered an average annualized return of 12.54% in the past decade. Moreover, it has a low expense ratio of 0.09%, which is attractive. Also, the ETF has a forward Price/Earnings (P/E) multiple of 18.31, which is well within investors’ reach and in line with the benchmark index. 

Here is a summary of the top 10 holdings of SPY built with the help of the TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool

SPY’s top 10 stocks account for about 25.6% of its total holdings. Our data shows that seven out of the top 10 holdings of SPY have an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Furthermore, all these stocks have a Buy consensus rating (Strong or Moderate Buy).

Bottom Line

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust appears to be a smart investment to diversify risk and bet on top large-cap companies listed on the exchange. Further, our unique ETF Forecast & Price Target tool shows that the SPY could offer a decent upside potential over the next 12 months. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SPY

Fed Minutes Show Some Members Wanted 0.5% Rate Hikes
Market NewsFed Minutes Show Some Members Wanted 0.5% Rate Hikes
4d ago
DIA
QQQ
TipRanks Brings the Power of Hedge Fund Tools to ETF Investors
SPY
ETFS
Four Tantalizing S&P 500 ETFs – Which Is Best to Buy?
IVV
SPY
More SPY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SPY

Fed Minutes Show Some Members Wanted 0.5% Rate Hikes
Market NewsFed Minutes Show Some Members Wanted 0.5% Rate Hikes
4d ago
DIA
QQQ
TipRanks Brings the Power of Hedge Fund Tools to ETF Investors
TipRanks LabsTipRanks Brings the Power of Hedge Fund Tools to ETF Investors
5d ago
SPY
ETFS
Four Tantalizing S&P 500 ETFs – Which Is Best to Buy?
TipRanks LabsFour Tantalizing S&P 500 ETFs – Which Is Best to Buy?
12d ago
IVV
SPY
More SPY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >