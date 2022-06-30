tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
TSLA
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla: Street Expectations for Q2 Deliveries Are Too High, Says Analyst

In this article:
In this article:
TSLA

Tesla (TSLA) has made a habit of beating Street expectations in recent quarters, but with the EV leader set to announce 2Q22 deliveries and production figures this weekend, Deutsche Bank’s Emmanuel Rosner thinks a surprise to the downside is on the way.

Reflecting the extended Covid-19-related shutdowns and logistical challenges in the Shanghai plant, Rosner now expects Tesla to deliver 245,000 units, compared to 310,000 beforehand. This amounts to a 22% year-over-year uptick but a 21% sequential drop and also below Wall Street’s forecast of 287,000 units.

On the Q1 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk called for “sequentially flat deliveries,” however, given the subsequent worsening of the situation in China, which only got better in early June, Rosner thinks that kind of performance is unlikely.

As a result, Rosner has also reduced estimates for Q2. His revenue forecast drops from $19.2 billion to $15.5 billion, and due to the “late impact of the prolonged Shanghai shutdown as well as new factory cost ramp” in the quarter, automotive gross margin is lowered from 28.7% to 26.4%. This leads to the EPS estimate going from the prior $2.71 to $1.66.

The Street has higher expectations, calling for revenue of $17.7 billion and EPS of $2.04, but Rosner is of the mind the recent conditions in China have yet to be properly factored in.  

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. “Beyond the quarter,” says Rosner, “we remain impressed with Tesla’s pricing power and operational execution in the face of large industry supply-chain challenges and note that Q2 should be the trough of the year.”

Even though the Shanghai facility will for the most part be closed in July for ~2 weeks of upgrades, this is ultimately done so the company will be able to hit the “ambitious” weekly production target of 22,000 units (amounting to an annual run-rate of 1.1 million units). Additionally, 2H volume should get a boost from the start of deliveries at the Berlin and Texas facilities.

All in all, Rosner rates Tesla shares a Buy, while slightly reducing the price target from $1,250 to $1,125. What’s in it now for investors? 64% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Rosner’s track record, click here)

Tesla elicits a wide spectrum of opinions on Wall Street; based on 16 Buys, 8 Holds and 6 Sells, the analyst consensus rates this stock a Moderate Buy. Considering the average price target currently stands at $899.86, the shares are expected to add ~31% in the year ahead. (See Tesla stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Insiders and Hedge Funds are Buying RMAX Stock; What’s Next?
RMAX
Why Cognyte Software Tanked 28.7% Yesterday after Reporting Earnings
CGNT
Gaming and Leisure Properties to Acquire Two Properties for $1B
BALY
GLPI
Alimentation Couche-Tard Beats Earnings Estimates; Shares Down 2.8%
Whitecap Resources to Acquire XTO Energy for C$1.9B; Shares Drop
Why Did Pinterest Shares Spike 11% after CEO Silbermann’s Departure?
PINS
PYPL
Trade Commission, Walmart Lock Horns in Court
WMT
Disney+ Could Make a Detour to Enter Israel
DIS
This Insider Just Refilled His Platter with ARKR Stock
ARKR
Here’s How XTO Energy Canada’s Divestment Will Help ExxonMobil
XOM
In this article:
TSLA

Latest News Feed

Insiders and Hedge Funds are Buying RMAX Stock; What’s Next?
RMAX
Why Cognyte Software Tanked 28.7% Yesterday after Reporting Earnings
CGNT
Gaming and Leisure Properties to Acquire Two Properties for $1B
BALY
GLPI
Alimentation Couche-Tard Beats Earnings Estimates; Shares Down 2.8%
Whitecap Resources to Acquire XTO Energy for C$1.9B; Shares Drop
Why Did Pinterest Shares Spike 11% after CEO Silbermann’s Departure?
PINS
PYPL
Trade Commission, Walmart Lock Horns in Court
WMT
Disney+ Could Make a Detour to Enter Israel
DIS
This Insider Just Refilled His Platter with ARKR Stock
ARKR
Here’s How XTO Energy Canada’s Divestment Will Help ExxonMobil
XOM