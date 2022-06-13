tiprankstipranks
TSLA
Tesla Stock: Undervalued and Heading to $1,100, Says RBC

Sentiment is low, everyone is bearish, and the stock market appears to be sinking to the bottom. However, looking at the case for Tesla (TSLA), with shares down ~38% year-to-date, RBC analyst Joseph Spak believes that now is the time to buy the dip.

“Near-term set-up seems favorable… With investors primed for lower deliveries, we believe 2Q22 margins can surprise to upside,” Spak opined.

The analyst expects Q2 deliveries will drop to 249,000 (compared to Q1’s 310,000), due to the pricing actions Tesla has taken a while ago but which it hasn’t been able to capitalize on as it has worked through the backlog. However, Spak expects the ASP (average selling price) for a vehicle to increase sequentially by around 3% (~$52,000 in the prior quarter to $53,400 this quarter).

Looking ahead to Q3, the analyst is calling for 396,000 deliveries – above Street expectations of 378,000. And as Shanghai gets back on track, Berlin and Texas “ramp” and pricing gains continue, Spak expects to see 2H22 auto gross margins above 30%.

The buoyant take doesn’t stop there. Beyond 2022, Spak is “increasingly favorable on Tesla’s industry positioning.”

The EV story is still in its early days and while Tesla is no longer benefiting from an “oligopoly-like positioning,” and is confronted with growing competition, the analyst is not overly concerned with losing market share. That is because as the decade progresses and EVs make further inroads, Spak thinks EVs will become increasingly reliant on the supply chain, and here Tesla has a big advantage.

“TSLA’s early focus on vertical integration (not just batteries/raw materials but also motors, semis, software) is likely to pay off especially as industry supply of critical materials may become an issue in 2027/28 and TSLA may be able to control more of their own destiny,” the RBC analyst summed up.

As a result, Spak thinks it’s time for an upgrade; the analyst upped his rating on TSLA from Sector Perform (i.e. Neutral) to Outperform (i.e. Buy). According to Spak, the EV giant is worth ~68% more than it’s currently selling for, and should hit $1,100 within the next 12 months. (To watch Spak’s track record, click here)

And what about the rest of the Street? Tesla ratings are varied, with the Moderate Buy consensus view based on 17 Buys, 8 Holds and 6 Sells. The forecast calls for 12-month gains of 43%, considering the average price target clocks in at $936.53. (See Tesla stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer

