Tesla Stock Could Speed to $1,400 This Year

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Tesla Stock Could Speed to $1,400 This Year

January’s stock market action provided a white-knuckle ride for most. Of course, the wild action comes against a backdrop of a tightening Fed and what Wedbush’ Daniel Ives terms a “valuation scrutinized market,” which has especially impacted the growth space. Often cited as the poster boy for overvalued stocks, Tesla (TSLA) stock has also been under “considerable pressure.”

However, with the EV leader about to report Q4 earnings on Wednesday after the close (Jan 26), and demand currently outstripping supply by roughly 30% globally according to Ives’ estimates, the analyst believes the “emerging fundamental story at Tesla will be back in focus.”

As Tesla has already reported Q4 deliveries, the Street has some idea of what’s in store. The company put in a “robust” performance in the quarter, which despite the global chip shortages’ impact on many of its peers saw Tesla beat the Street’s unit forecasts by 16%.  

As for the headline numbers, the 5-star analyst believes the Street’s estimates for Q4 of $16.3 billion in revenue and EPS of $2.26 are “very beatable.”

With 2021 out of the way, all focus will turn to the company’s outlook for deliveries, the “overall growth/profitability trajectory for 2022 and beyond,” the chip shortage headwinds and Giga Austin/Berlin launch dates.

With Tesla’s “high-class problem” of demand outstripping supply resulting in ~5-6 month delays in some parts of the world, the Giga openings will be key to alleviating these issues.

Pre-production is already underway at the Austin facility and pending resolution of Europe logistics issues, Berlin should open soon too. With these solving the global bottlenecks of production, Ives believes that by the end of 2022 Tesla’s capacity will increase from roughly 1 million today to ~2 million units annually.

To this end, Ives reiterated an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating along with a $1,400 price target. Should the target be met, investors are looking at upside of 52% from current levels. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)

Overall, there are plenty of Square bulls amongst Ives’ colleagues, although some are not quite as convinced. TSLA’s Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 15 Buys, 8 Holds and 7 Sells. Going by the $1074.69 average target, shares will see 17% growth in the year ahead. (See Tesla stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.