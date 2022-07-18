tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla: Key Earnings Catalysts That Could Push the Stock Higher

Tesla (TSLA) might have disappointed with its second quarter delivery numbers, but ahead of the EV leader’s Q2 earnings (Wednesday, July 20th), Deutsche Bank’s Emmanuel Rosner thinks the company might have a surprise in store.

In fact, such is the analyst’s conviction in his thesis, he has now added Tesla to his “short-term Catalyst Call Buy List.”

So, what’s behind the call? Rosner explained: “The company could report potential upside to low Street expectations for 2Q margins, driven by good cost execution and continued pricing strength, and we expect management to reiterate its full year deliveries growth of 50%, suggesting total volume of approximately 1.4m units and implying considerable volume ramp in the second half.”

The quarter was marred by several big headwinds, which ranged from Covid-driven shutdowns in China, costs related to “closed-loop productions,” and the ramping of the Texas and Berlin facilities. Yet, Rosner believes the Street’s anticipated sequential profit drop of over $1.5 billion more than “captures” all of these.

Additionally, Tesla shares might have retreated ~32% year-to-date, a pullback Rosner thinks mostly reflects the supply issues, but these are “fast improving,” and present investors with a “compelling opportunity to accumulate the stock into 2H and 2023 where volume growth and margin expansion could be meaningful.”

Of course, there are risks to consider here; amongst them is the obvious possibility the Q2 performance will be a let down (mostly due to supply issues) while “negative updates” regarding the Berlin/Texas ramp or in-house battery development will probably sour sentiment too.

However, even in the case of Q2 “margin misses,” Rosner thinks the margin issues will only prove to be temporary and recommends investors take advantage of a pull-back.

Catalyst Call aside, Rosner rates TSLA shares a Buy, while his $1,125 price target makes room for 56% share appreciation in the year ahead. (To watch Rosner’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, 17 Buys, 8 Holds, and 5 Sells have been published in the last three months. Therefore, TSLA gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Based on the $883.36 average price target, shares could rise 22.5% in the next twelve months. (See Tesla stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Suncor May Sell Petro-Canada Business to Unlock Shareholder Value
SU
Burberry sales hit amid lockdowns in China – but Europe offers hope
Why Did Gossamer Bio Stock Rally 2.2% in Monday’s Pre-Market Trade?
GOSS
Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident
SONM
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS
Deliveroo cuts revenue guidance as cost-of-living crisis bites
Goldman Sachs Beats Profit Estimates and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $2.50, Shares Surge 4%
GS

Latest News Feed

Suncor May Sell Petro-Canada Business to Unlock Shareholder Value
SU
Burberry sales hit amid lockdowns in China – but Europe offers hope
Why Did Gossamer Bio Stock Rally 2.2% in Monday’s Pre-Market Trade?
GOSS
Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident
SONM
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS
Deliveroo cuts revenue guidance as cost-of-living crisis bites
Goldman Sachs Beats Profit Estimates and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $2.50, Shares Surge 4%
GS