Tesla Is the ‘Ultimate Battery Capex Play,’ Says Morgan Stanley

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Tesla Is the ‘Ultimate Battery Capex Play,’ Says Morgan Stanley

Is Tesla (TSLA) overvalued? That is a question that has been asked many times. If you look at the EV leader as a “pure car company,” then yes, says Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, Tesla is overvalued.

“However,” the 5-star analyst went on to say, “the company may be substantially undervalued as a renewable energy on-shore infrastructure company.” In fact, Jonas views Tesla as the “ultimate battery capex play.”

What recent events have shown us is that the world needs to “transition off of the fossil fuel economy (aka the molecular energy economy)” and into the renewable economy. More crudely, the combined effect of war + inflation will result in “energy innovation.”

And here investors must ponder the new energy supply chain and supporting infrastructure. In the year ahead, Jonas expects Tesla, and fellow auto industry luminaries to show investors how important they are for this transformation to take place. With Tesla leading the way, Jonas expects “many other auto companies to play a critical role in re-architecting the renewable energy/transport industry.”

What this will involve is no less than the MOACC – the Mother of All Capex Cycles. Over the next 20 years, to move off of fossil fuels, Jonas reckons that as much as $20 to $40 trillion will need to be spent in “accumulated capex and R&D.” So far, only 1% of this amount has gone toward this endeavor while to-date, not even 3% has even been allocated.

“While many investors are still focused on whether GM can outperform Ford by 5 or 10% this year (or vice versa),” Jonas summed up, “the global renewable energy/battery capex cycle is where the real alpha is, in our opinion.”

All in all, there’s no change to Jonas’ rating on TSLA, which remains an Overweight (i.e., Buy). The analyst gives the stock a $1,300 price target, which suggests ~32% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Jonas’s track record, click here)

What does the rest of the Street have in store for Tesla? It’s a mixed bag; based on 15 Buy ratings, 5 Holds and 6 Sells, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target currently stands at $1,005 and change, implying shares will stay rangebound for the foreseeable future. (See Tesla stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.