tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla Continues to Challenge the Auto Industry’s Business Model on Multiple Levels, Says Analyst

Tesla’s (TSLA) three-for-one stock split failed to ignite a rally last week but following investor meetings and a trip to Berlin’s new facility, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois remains convinced Tesla is “leading industry transformation with a business model driven by resource efficiency.”

The talks with Tesla’s Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha focused oncapacity build and further reduction in COGS/unit” while the opening of the Berlin and Austin facilities will go toward helping “dilute” the higher cost Fremont factory.

With a new platform anticipated in 2024, Tesla expects a further reduction in costs. Going by recent comments from CEO Elon Musk, Houchois thinks this will likely be a robotaxi although the analyst understands there is still some “flexibility on product concept.”

Another benefit should come from the Inflation Reduction Act. While Houchois notes the wording “leaves room for interpretation,” he believes it should allow for larger contributions to reduce battery cost/kwh by up to $45. “We see higher vertical battery integration giving Tesla an edge in localizing material sourcing and processing to qualify for cost incentives while sales incentives extend to corporate buyers,” the 5-star analyst further said.

Regarding the Berlin plant, the facility is currently producing 1,000 units per week on 2 shifts/5 days, and the target is to see out the year producing 5,000 a week. Full capacity should see the plant reach 500,000 on 4 shifts/7days.

Finally, with the Cybertruck expected mid-next year and the possibility of a new model hitting the market in late 2024, Houchois thinks the key question is how “many units can be sold with a limited line-up (models and options).”

“With Model Y seen as transcending traditional segments (functionality and affordability through TCO), Tesla sees scope for 3-4m units combined 3 & Y,” the analyst noted. “In our view Tesla continues to challenge the industry’s business model at multiple levels including by avoiding resource- and capital-intensive complexity.”

All in all, Houchois reiterated a Buy rating on Tesla shares, while his $350 price target makes room for 23% share appreciation over the next 12 months. (To watch Houchois’s track record, click here)

Most on the Street back Houchois’s stance although not all are on board; with 19 Buys, 5 Holds and 6 Sells, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. According to the $314.58 average price target, over the next year the shares will see a 10% growth. (See Tesla stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Launches Base Version of Model Y in Europe
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Launches Base Version of Model Y in Europe
11h ago
TSLA
Could EV Stocks Rise Along with U.S. Battery Manufacturing Capacity?
NIO
LCID
Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Launches Base Version of Model Y in Europe
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Launches Base Version of Model Y in Europe
11h ago
TSLA
Could EV Stocks Rise Along with U.S. Battery Manufacturing Capacity?
Stock Analysis & IdeasCould EV Stocks Rise Along with U.S. Battery Manufacturing Capacity?
12h ago
NIO
LCID
Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously
Market NewsInvestors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously
4d ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) will Protect Ether Holdings during the Merge
COIN
Ryan Cohen May be Inspected for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Sale
BBBY
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Launches Base Version of Model Y in Europe
TSLA
Will a Cheaper Plan Boost Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock?
NFLX
Dell Technologies Ceases Operations in Russia
DELL
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
PDD
CTLT
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Agrees to Settle Long-Overdue Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit
META
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is Buying South Africa’s Massmart
WMT
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock: Pfizer Lawsuit Presents Opportunity and Challenge
PFE
MRNA
More Market News >