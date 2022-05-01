Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tweets out Investment Advice

As the dust continues to settle following Elon Musk’s Twitter (TWTR) acquisition agreement, the Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) CEO keeps on tweeting on his new platform. In the early hours of Sunday, Musk published some words stating that people should “Buy stock in several companies that make products & services that *you* believe in,” and not to “panic when the market does.”

While this is sound investment advice, it does come off the heels of a considerable sell-off in TSLA shares, which have dropped about 24% in value since April 4. The bulk of Musk’s fortune lies in the valuation of his Tesla holdings, and enough of a drop-off in price could disrupt his intended Twitter takeover.

It appears Musk is making an attempt to prevent further bearish sentiment toward Tesla.