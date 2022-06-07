tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
TGT
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Target Stock: Why It’s Attractive Despite Cutting Guidance

Story Highlights

The market has overreacted to Target’s temporary blip; inventory liquidation isn’t anything new. Target could outperform as a consumer-defensive stock pick.

In this article:
In this article:
TGT

Target Corporation (TGT) surprisingly delivered a bearish announcement on Tuesday, outlining efficiency and inventory challenges as matters that need to be resolved during its second quarter. The company has announced that it will take costly but necessary steps to ensure the firm gets back on track in the longer run.

According to the firm’s Chairman and CEO, Brian Cornell: “The additional steps we are announcing today will ensure that we deliver for our guests while driving further growth. While these decisions will result in additional costs in the second quarter, we’re confident this rapid response will pay off for our business and our shareholders over time, resulting in improved profitability in the second half of the year and beyond.”

Based on the stock’s recent performance, investors are seemingly worried about Target’s prospects as this announcement comes only a few weeks after the company missed its earnings target by 87 cents per share amid rising input costs.

Much uncertainty remains in the air, but I’m bullish on the stock; here’s why.

Inventory Liquidation

Although no formal steps have been announced, it’s assumed that Target will utilize inventory liquidation methods to write down its aging inventory. Inventory liquidation means that Target will offload old inventory at a reduced cost, which could be unprofitable to the firm on a cash basis. However, if Target has already recognized the cost of the inventory it will liquidate, then it could, in fact, report excess profitability on an accrual basis.

In a nutshell, inventory liquidation is a temporary concern, and it’s nothing new. Additionally, the liquidation and cost recognition processes don’t always converge, meaning that it’s impossible to forecast the effect of the process on the firm’s second-quarter earnings report.

Potential Segment Support

The inventory liquidation process suggests that Target misjudged its consumer base’s strength. Nevertheless, the firm sells staple and affordable discretionary goods. Thus, Target is a non-cyclical firm.

To understand why staple goods will likely outperform other consumer segments, it’s necessary to observe the yield curve. The yield curve implies that interest rates could reach a surplus of 3%, which means that the economy will contract if the curve’s spot rates come to fruition. Thus, consumer staples as a non-cyclical segment will likely be the choice of many investors, as the segment could be one of few to sustain growth rates.

Input Costs

Input costs will likely wane, as rising interest rates will trigger wage elasticity as well as price elasticity of raw materials. Contrary to the belief of many, Target isn’t struggling to match its wage costs. In fact, the firm’s net income per employee ($13,020) currently exceeds its five-year average by 26.35%.

Furthermore, Target’s return on invested capital of 21.7% suggests that the firm holds an ultra-strong market position, allowing it to hold bargaining power over its suppliers. Thus, if anyone’s going to feel cost pressure, it would be Target’s upstream suppliers instead of the firm itself.

Valuation

Target’s stock is undervalued relative to its normalized five-year average. First of all, the stock’s price-to-earnings ratio suggests that it is trading at a discount worth 23.3%. In addition, Target’s forward PEG ratio of 0.74x implies that the stock’s forward earnings-per-share growth will likely be robust.

Lastly, Target’s price-sales ratio of 0.72x conveys that the market hasn’t yet priced the firm’s top-line earnings, leaving investors with a lucrative value gap.

Solid Dividend Prospects

TipRanks’ dividend yield range tool shows that Target’s yield range sits between 1.45% to 2.40%, which is certainly very attractive. Target’s a respectable dividend stock that’s provided 13 straight years of payout growth. Moreover, the firm has the capacity to cover its dividend payments with relative ease as it boasts a dividend coverage ratio of 2.9x.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Target earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys and eight Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. The average TGT stock price target of $193 implies 23.7% upside potential.

The Bottom Line

Target presents an excellent “buy-the-dip” opportunity. The market’s overreaction to its recent earnings report and its inventory liquidation isn’t objective. Furthermore, Target could be one of the top performers during challenging economic circumstances, as non-cyclical consumer goods provide a risk-off option to investors.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Neighbourly Pharmacy Approved for Rubicon Pharmacies Acquisition, Fueling High Growth
CA:NBLY
Target Shares Drop as Retailer Skirts Overstocking Amid Fading Demand
TGT
Daniel Ives Tweets in Favor of Apple’s M2 Chip
AAPL
Becton Dickinson Rises on Plans to Enter Automation Market
BDX
Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Lose its Sheen on Monday?
BZFD
IBM Stock Jumps on Randori Acquisition
IBM
Hut 8 Mining Announces May Bitcoin Production Results; Analysts are Bullish
HUT
GitLab Shares Surge 10% Pre-Market on Q1 Beat
GTLB
Carl Icahn Ends Proxy Fight with Kroger Over Gestation Crates
KR
Peloton Announces Management Changes, Hires New CFO
PTON
In this article:
TGT

Latest News Feed

Neighbourly Pharmacy Approved for Rubicon Pharmacies Acquisition, Fueling High Growth
CA:NBLY
Target Shares Drop as Retailer Skirts Overstocking Amid Fading Demand
TGT
Daniel Ives Tweets in Favor of Apple’s M2 Chip
AAPL
Becton Dickinson Rises on Plans to Enter Automation Market
BDX
Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Lose its Sheen on Monday?
BZFD
IBM Stock Jumps on Randori Acquisition
IBM
Hut 8 Mining Announces May Bitcoin Production Results; Analysts are Bullish
HUT
GitLab Shares Surge 10% Pre-Market on Q1 Beat
GTLB
Carl Icahn Ends Proxy Fight with Kroger Over Gestation Crates
KR
Peloton Announces Management Changes, Hires New CFO
PTON