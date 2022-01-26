tiprankstipranks
All News

T-Mobile Stock: Not Attractive Enough Despite Pulling Back

T-Mobile (TMUS) is a wireless network operator partially owned by a German telecommunications company called Deutsche Telekom. Headquartered in Kansas City, Deutsche Telekom has a 43.2% share in the company. TMUS is the second-biggest wireless carrier in the USA, with more than 100 million subscribers.

Sprint and T-Mobile completed their merger in April 2020. Background changes happened almost rapidly, but the customer’s side changes are still gradual. 

I am neutral on T-Mobile as it is facing headwinds from inflation and COVID-19 challenges, and its valuation multiples are elevated relative to its historical averages. However, Wall Street analysts are almost unanimously bullish on it, and its average price target implies massive upside potential over the next year.

Strengths

T-Mobile is one of the leading companies in the industry it operates in. One of the foremost strengths of the company is its long list of reliable suppliers. With their help, the company steers away from all supply chain bottlenecks, allowing it to have strong cash flows.

Moreover, with a repetitive trial and error process, T-Mobile has perfected its performance in new markets that enable it to enter new markets and succeed quickly. TMUS also succeeded because of its ability to build strong distribution networks. This allows it to reach several untapped markets.

Recent Results

T-Mobile’s total revenue increased 2% year-on-year to $19.6 billion, and its total services revenue increased 4% year-on-year to $14.7 billion. According to T-Mobile, this happened due to continuous growth in its customer base. However, its net income decreased 25% year-on-year because of merger-related costs of $707 million.

TMUS’s diluted EPS decreased year-over-year and came down to $0.55, mostly because of acquisition costs. Through operational activities, the company’s net cash increased by 25% to $3.5 billion, including cash payments of $617 million.

Valuation Metrics

TMUS stock looks a bit overpriced here as it trades above its historical averages on a forward EV/EBITDA ratio and forward normalized earnings basis. Its EV/EBITDA ratio is 8.6x compared to its historical average of 7.9x, and its forward price/normalized earnings ratio is 40.3x compared to its historical average of 33.3x.

Meanwhile, for 2022, analysts expect revenue to grow by 2.1% and EBITDA to grow by 4.4%.

Wall Street’s Take

According to Wall Street analysts, TMUS earned a Strong Buy consensus rating on 10 Buys and one Hold rating assigned in the past three months. Additionally, the average T-Mobile price target of $160.91 puts the upside potential at 52.1%.

Summary and Conclusions

T-Mobile is one of the leading telecommunications companies in the United States. Its merger with Sprint helped bolster its competitive standing relative to industry giants like AT&T and Verizon. Moreover, Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on the stock, and the average price target implies substantial upside potential over the next year.

That said, the stock looks a bit pricey on a valuation multiple basis, and growth expectations for 2022 are substantially below its recent strong growth rate. Add to that ongoing headwinds in the space from inflation and COVID-19 challenges, and investors might want to wait for a pullback in the stock price before adding shares here.

