tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AMD Remains on Track to Meet Its Targets, Says Analyst

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) could not deliver the by now almost customary beat-and-raise in its latest quarterly statement, even as the company delivered record revenues driven by a big growth for its server sales.  

The chip giant generated sales of $6.55 billion, amounting to a 70.1% year-over-year increase and just edging ahead of the $6.53 billion consensus estimate. For the bottom-line, adj. EPS hit $1.05, 2 cents above the $1.03 predicted by Wall Street. Data center was the star of the show, as revenue surged by 83% from the same period last year.

AMD stock recently overtook its once far bigger rival Intel’s market cap, and as an indication of how AMD is trouncing it in the data-center market, Intel recently reported a 16% year-over-year sales decline for its data-center server segment.

However, marring the occasion, the top-line outlook just missed Street expectations. Due to the ongoing weakness in PCs, although AMD managed to meet its target for Q3 sales between $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion, the figure came in shy of the analysts’ call for $6.84 billion. Nevertheless, AMD stuck to its revenue outlook of $26 billion to $26.6 billion for the full year.

Scanning the print, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland notes the company remains on track to meet its targets, even in the face of a “challenging PC environment.”

“Despite the slowing PC backdrop, AMD reiterated their full-year outlook, underpinned by strength in server,” the 5-star analyst said. “While we had previewed a 3Q miss and cut estimates, guidance was only a tad below and certainly ‘better than feared’. More importantly, management reiterated their full year guidance of $26.3 billion. That said, it creates a lofty goal for 4Q (even with the 14th week), particularly considering uncertainty around the PC market and traditional decline in consoles.”

All told, there’s no change to Rolland’s Positive (i.e., Buy) rating or $115 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 12% from the current trading price. (To watch Rolland’s track record, click here)

Most analysts are backing AMD’s continued success, although not all are believers. The stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 19 Buys, 8 Holds and 1 Sell. Given the average price target stands at $123.50, there’s room for ~21% share appreciation in the year ahead. (See AMD stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMD

Stock Analysis & IdeasAnalyst Hans Mosesmann Bullish on These Semiconductor Stocks
2d ago
AMD
SPX
AMD’s Weak Q3 Projections Shake Investor Confidence
AMD
Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

Stock Analysis & IdeasAnalyst Hans Mosesmann Bullish on These Semiconductor Stocks
2d ago
AMD
SPX
Market NewsAMD’s Weak Q3 Projections Shake Investor Confidence
3d ago
AMD
Stock Analysis & IdeasLast Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?
3d ago
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 05: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Glencore earnings are riding high on coal prices with rewards for shareholders
Why Are Expedia Shares Trending Higher?
EXPE
Here’s Why DoorDash Bounced 12% Despite Q2 Loss
DASH
LYFT Stock Jumps 9.9% on Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results
LYFT
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
BYD
NET
Parkland Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results, Revises Guidance
Website Traffic Predicts Yelp’s Q2 Beat; Shares Up 14%
YELP
Why Did Adidas Shares Jump Despite Trimmed FY22 Outlook?
Canaccord Genuity Reports Weak Q1 Results
More Market News >