StoneCo Stock: Brazil’s PayPal?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

StoneCo Stock: Brazil’s PayPal?

I am bullish on StoneCo Limited (STNE) as it has strong growth momentum and a lengthy growth runway, and the stock currently trades at an attractive valuation based on its multiples relative to its historical levels as well as its steep discount to its average target price.

StoneCo is one of the leading payment companies in Brazil, but it has come under a lot of regulatory scrutiny as of late. While this has affected its performance in the stock market, the company is expected to make it through the difficult times and close 2022 on a strong note.

StoneCo Limited provides end-to-end cloud-based technology to merchants so they can conduct commerce through online, mobile, and in-store channels. In more ways than one, StoneCo is very similar to PayPal, except it is more dominant in Brazil and the surrounding areas.

Strengths

This is an industry that continues to grow and StoneCo is no exception. It has generated consistently strong revenue growth rates, including a 63.1% rate in 2019, 28.9% rate in 2020, and is expected to deliver a 40.4% growth rate in 2021 alongside a 66.4% revenue growth rate in 2022.

A risk facing the company – especially given that it operates in more economically and geopolitically volatile geographies – is that it makes small business loans that are backed by its debt.

The rising interest rates in Brazil could therefore prove problematic for the business if they continues to run higher.

With that said, the payment industry in Brazil is massive, giving companies like StoneCo Limited massive long-term growth potential.

Recent Results

Q3 2021 for StoneCo Limited was strong and the company’s results reflected its ongoing popularity among Brazilian merchants.

The total revenue was R$5.9 billion, of which software solutions represented 21% while financial services represented 72%.

Valuation Metrics

STNE stock looks attractively priced here as it trades well below its historical averages on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio and normalized earnings per share basis.

Its enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio is 8.1x compared to its historical average of 27.5x, and its price-to-normalized earnings per share ratio is 42.7x compared to its historical average of 51.1x.

Analysts expect revenue to grow by 66.4% in 2022, and EBITDA to grow by a whopping 164.5% in 2022.

Wall Street’s Take

According to Wall Street analysts, STNE earns a HOLD analyst consensus based on one Buy rating, four Hold Ratings and two Sell ratings in the past three months.

Additionally, the average StoneCo price target of $23 puts the upside potential at 59.9%.

Summary and Conclusions

StoneCo is a leading financial technology and software company in Brazil and the surrounding geographies. As a result, it has enjoyed very strong growth for several years now and is poised to continue growing at a rapid pace for the foreseeable future.

Additionally, its stock price looks very cheap right now on an EV/EBITDA and price-to-normalized earnings basis, and its average price target implies massive upside over the next year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure