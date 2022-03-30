Stock Futures Fall Amid Inverting Bond Yields and Recession Fears

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Stock Futures Fall Amid Inverting Bond Yields and Recession Fears

U.S. stock futures fell below the flatline in the early hours of Wednesday as the yield curve inverted briefly on Monday, sparking recession fears amid the intensifying geopolitical unrest and inflationary pressures.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 0.27% while S&P 500 (SPX) futures shed 0.32% and Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures lost 0.44%, as of 5:15 a.m. EST, Wednesday.

The yield curve, which tracks bond yields with different maturities, normally moves upwards. However, when the curve moves downwards, it indicates that long-term bonds have a lower yield than short-term debt instruments, hinting at pessimism among investors about near-term prospects of the economy. This pessimism may be a result in the fear of a recession hovering on the horizon.

Nonetheless, investors largely dismissed the recession concerns up to Tuesday, as the most important and closely watched yield spread that is between the 2-year and the 10-year rate, drew near the point of inverting but remained positive.

Interestingly, the market has climbed almost 10% in the last 10 days, and the Dow and S&P 500 recorded their fourth straight day of gains at the closing of Tuesday’s regular trading session. The Dow and S&P 500 increased 0.97% and 1.23% respectively, while the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.84% at the closing bell yesterday.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

​To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.