Spotify Stock: Not Cheap Enough Given Intense Competition

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Spotify Stock: Not Cheap Enough Given Intense Competition

Shares of music streamer Spotify (SPOT) have been dealt a rocky road of late, now down around 50% from its peak levels hit back in early 2021. Undoubtedly, Apple (AAPL) has been applying pressure with its Apple Music offering and its inclusion in a subscription bundle called Apple One.

Apple One, which includes Apple Music alongside various other services, is a considerable bargain that Spotify cannot match, at least not on its own.

While Spotify has done a remarkable job of differentiating itself in the music-streaming industry, specifically with exclusive podcasts, the company may have to do more to maintain its valuation. Shares of SPOT remain rich in a market that Apple may further lean into with advancements such as lossless and spatial audio. For now, I am bearish on SPOT stock.

Competitive Pressures Mount

Spotify is still a force to be reckoned with in the music world, but the space is getting crowded, and its slice of the pie could continue to shrink unless it’s able to further broaden its focus.

Indeed, many companies have had to broaden their focus to raise the bar on their TAMs (Total Addressable Markets) and justify their hefty valuation multiples. Spotify has done such by moving from music to audio with its podcast push. That said, the company may need to shock and impress on the innovation front to win over the investment dollars of investors who want to see more than just revenue growth.

Spotify’s revenue growth has been impressive, with total revenues jumping 27% year-over-year, thanks to more listeners. Most notably, ad revenues soared 75% year over year, thanks to the firm’s podcast push. Indeed, the Joe Rogan Experience is a podcast beckoning in many younger male audiences.

Spotify Needs to Do More to Fend Off Apple Music

While Spotify does differentiate itself from peers—most notably Apple Music—with its exclusive podcasts and its ad-based listening tier, one can’t help but notice the competition is getting crowded. Perhaps crowded enough that such differentiating factors may no longer be a source of a moat. While unlikely, all Apple has to do is create a free version of its music-streaming service, and the pressure on Spotify’s ad business is on, as free users look to jump ship.

Undoubtedly, there are low switching costs in the industry, except perhaps big fans of particular podcasts. In any case, the leading music streaming service’s pursuit of profitability looks as hazy as ever. Apple, a profoundly profitable firm, can take a hit.

What worries me most about Spotify is what would happen if Apple and its profoundly deep pockets were to begin really innovating in the music space. Alongside its superior value proposition (subscribers don’t need to pay more for lossless audio), Apple Music has a pathway to the top of the industry.

Further, the next iteration of Apple’s popular AirPods product could include various technologies best-used on (or exclusive to) Apple Music. Certainly, lossless and spatial audio technologies look like the next frontier in the music space.

Spotify HiFi: The Answer to Mounting Competitive Pressures?

While Spotify has a lossless HiFi service on the horizon, it will be tough for Spotify to compete with Apple Music’s equivalent offering.

For now, Spotify HiFi faces delays, and consumers are being left in the dark. For Spotify stock to escape its funk, it needs to have such innovations ready at a competitive price point.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, SPOT stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 15 analyst ratings, there have been 11 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months.

The average Spotify price target of $329 implies 71.5% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $260 per share to a high of $385 per share.

The Bottom Line on SPOT Stock

Personally, I think competitive pressures and audio innovation spending could push Spotify further away from sustainable profitability. In the market environment we’re in currently, where investors are ditching unprofitable companies, it could be challenging for SPOT stock to put in a bottom.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

​To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure