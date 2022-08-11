tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsBABA NewsSoftBank Is Battening Down the Hatches…Fast
Stock Analysis & Ideas

SoftBank Is Battening Down the Hatches…Fast

Story Highlights

After a record Q1 loss, SoftBank has gone into defense mode and is paring stakes to shore up its cash. After SoFi, the company is now paring stake in Alibaba as well.

Earlier this week, Masayoshi Son, the Chairman, and CEO of SoftBank (SFTBY) (GB:0I7I) emphasized that the company is going into defense mode after hitting a record quarterly loss. Now, the company is shoring up cash at a rapid click. SoftBank is a holding company engaged in mobile communication, telecom, e-commerce, and microprocessors through its Vision funds.

Having already begun unloading its stakes in Uber (UBER) (GB:0A1U), Opendoor (OPEN), and most recently SoFI Technologies (SOFI), SoftBank is now paring holdings in its crown jewel – Alibaba Holdings (BABA) (GB:0HCI).

Did SoftBank Sell Alibaba Stock?

SoftBank has racked up a loss of $37 billion over the past six months. Now, it is looking at gains of about $34 billion from its Alibaba deal. SoftBank will not have to sell the shares directly and will be settling its prepaid forward contracts that use Alibaba shares. This will bring its stake in the Chinese internet giant down to 14.6% from 23.7%.

Significantly, the transaction will help SoftBank alleviate any worries over its cash position while also bringing down costs related to these contracts.

A Larger Decoupling Continues to Take Shape

Symbolically, the move also shows a decoupling between SoftBank and Alibaba. The former first invested $20 million in the latter in 2000. SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son and Alibaba’s Jack Ma previously sat on the other company’s board until 2020. During this period, Son’s Vision fund kept making new highs while Alibaba’s valuation also climbed to new peaks.

From a 2019 high of about $310, Alibaba shares have retreated to present $92 levels amid a challenging macro environment, regulatory concerns, and a tough stance in Beijing. SoftBank’s multiple headline-grabbing investments have turned sour in this period as well.

Market Participants’ Sentiments are Hard on SoftBank

In the meantime, a TipRanks Smart Score of 1 and Wall Street’s consensus rating of Moderate Sell imply that SoftBank shares may not deliver outperformance anytime soon. That’s after a 15.5% slide in share price so far this year.

Retail investors, too, seem to be offloading their Softbank holdings. Our data shows that over the past month, the number of portfolios on Tipranks that hold SoftBank shares has declined by 1.1%.

Closing Note

As interest rates continue to tighten, liquidity dries up and geopolitical tensions keep flaring up globally, macro storm clouds continue to brew over the global economy. SoftBank’s fast moves this week indicate Mr. Son is battening down the hatches to weather the storm.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BABA

Stock Analysis & IdeasWhat’s Next For SoftBank Stock After Record Q1 Loss
2d ago
BABA
OPEN
Alibaba Surprises with Earnings Beat, Shares Up 5%
BABA
China’s Crackdown Makes BABA a Tough Stock to Buy
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BABA

Stock Analysis & IdeasWhat’s Next For SoftBank Stock After Record Q1 Loss
2d ago
BABA
OPEN
Market NewsAlibaba Surprises with Earnings Beat, Shares Up 5%
7d ago
BABA
Stock Analysis & IdeasChina’s Crackdown Makes BABA a Tough Stock to Buy
15d ago
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Enovix Stock Surges 19% on Receiving a Buy from Loop Capital
ENVX
Leon’s Furniture Soars on Outstanding Q2 Results
Here’s What Sparked This Insider’s Interest in Energy Transfer stock
ET
Signet to Acquire Blue Nile, Lowers Fiscal 2023 Projections
SIG
United Airlines (UAL) Bets Big on Flying Taxis with a Multi-Million Order
UAL
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
HKD
SWX
Vacasa Stock Gains 35% on Q2 Beat
VCSA
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 11: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Riskified Stock Jumps on Raised 2022 Guidance
RSKD
Why Is Sonos Stock Falling?
SONO
More Market News >