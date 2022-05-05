tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

SoFi Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

In less than a week, fintech SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is expected to report its Q1 earnings. And would you like to know beforehand what should investors expect SoFi will say?

Then you’re in luck. Turns out, Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev has some thoughts on that score.

Writing in a pre-earnings note, Dolev starts out by noting that SoFi has guided investors to expect that it will report sales of $1.47 billion over the course of this year.

Working off that number, most analysts estimate that SoFi will report losses of $0.47 per share this year — just like it lost money last year, and just like it’s expected to lose money next year as well. But as Dolev explains, “SoFi is complicated,” and it’s possible that the company will actually report numbers better than either it, or the other analysts, have predicted. For his part, Dolev predicts a slight sales beat at SoFi this year — sales of $1.482 billion.

How does he figure that? “SOFI generates about 50-55% of its lending revenue from gains on loan sales (GoS),” says Dolev, which make up about 35% to 40% of the company’s total revenue in a year. Now, some investors fear that as interest rates rise, such SoFi’s GoS margins will deteriorate. If you’re an investor, why buy a loan that’s paying 3% interest, for example, if new loans might soon be generating interest rates of 4% or more?

But in Dolev’s view, SoFi could lose as much as $177 million in GoS revenue, and still be okay for the year, because it has hedged its position against interest rate hikes. As the analyst notes, this already “proved effective in 2021 as interest rates rose for the first time in years.” Moreover, that level of lost revenue would only happen if the Fed raises interest rates 10 times, at a quarter point per hike. Any fewer, and SoFi would lose less revenue and its hedges would therefore become a net addition.

At the same time, Dolev sees rising interest rates potentially benefitting SoFi on the banking side (SoFi won approval its banking charter in January) as the company reaps higher net interest income on its loans. This income could be perhaps as much as $110 million to $115 million, rather than the $70 million to $75 million estimate incorporated in the company’s guidance. It’s this potential for higher interest income which explains why Dolev tweaked his estimate for adjusted net revenue this year to $1.482 billion.

In short, rising interest rates aren’t as big a threat to SoFi hitting its numbers this year, as some investors may fear. For this reason, Dolev says he’s standing pat on his price target of $14 for SoFi stock, and his Buy recommendation on the stock. If he’s right, investors stand to pocket ~106% gain over the next 12 months. (To watch Dolev’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, 7 Buys and 5 Holds have been published in the last three months. Therefore, SOFI gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Based on the $14.41 average price target, shares are poised to rise ~112%. (See SOFI stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.